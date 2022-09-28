/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Networking Home Networking

Eero launches new power-over-ethernet devices for home & business

The new hardware line brings Eero's mesh Wi-Fi system to small business owners.
jason-stauffer
Written by Jason Stauffer, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright
eero PoE 6 device
Courtesy of Amazon

Today, the Amazon-owned Eero announced the release of two new power-over-ethernet devices, the Eero PoE 6 and Eero PoE Gateway. 

The Eero PoE 6 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point with up to 2,000 square feet of coverage for up to 100 devices and support for speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps. The Eero Gateway is a wired gateway with eight 2.5 gigabit ports and two 10 gigabit ports.

eero PoE Gateway
Courtesy of Amazon

Both devices will be available in the US and Canada in early 2023. Here are the prices:

Device

Price

Eero PoE 6

$299.99/$399.99 CAD

Eero PoE Gateway

$649.99/$859.99 CAD

If you want to get in on the action early, authorized installers will get access to the Eero PoE 6 device in October. Along with new hardware, Eero is also rolling out two new services: Eero for Pro Installers and Eero for Business. 

Also: From Echo to Astro, what Amazon's device strategy is really all about

Eero for Pro Installers aims to make setting up and servicing a customer's Wi-Fi network easier. This service is a 5-year license included in your purchase of either an Eero PoE 6 or Eero PoE Gateway at no additional cost. You'll also get access to Eero Insight features, which allows an installer to monitor the network remotely and even transfer networks to customers. 

ZDNET Recommends

Also: Best mesh Wi-Fi systems

The Eero for Business service is designed for small businesses that may not have the resources to afford dedicated in-house technical support. Eero Business aims to make launching and maintaining professional-grade Wi-Fi networks easier. With Eero for Business, you'll be able to set up separate networks (guest, employee, etc.) and even create customized welcome screens for guests. 

An annual license will cost $299 and include Eero Insight and Eero Secure for Business. This service is scheduled for launch in early 2023 in the US and UK.

Also: Best Wi-Fi extenders

Amazon

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

I made a huge Apple Watch mistake
Scratches, scratches, scratches!

I made a huge Apple Watch mistake

I put the Apple Watch Ultra through a Tough Mudder: Here's how it held up
aw-ultra-tough-mudder-7

I put the Apple Watch Ultra through a Tough Mudder: Here's how it held up

The 5 best Apple Watch apps: Upgrade your watch experience
best-list-placeholder.jpg

The 5 best Apple Watch apps: Upgrade your watch experience