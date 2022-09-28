Eero launches new power-over-ethernet devices for home & business

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Today, the Amazon-owned Eero announced the release of two new power-over-ethernet devices, the Eero PoE 6 and Eero PoE Gateway.
The Eero PoE 6 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point with up to 2,000 square feet of coverage for up to 100 devices and support for speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps. The Eero Gateway is a wired gateway with eight 2.5 gigabit ports and two 10 gigabit ports.
Both devices will be available in the US and Canada in early 2023. Here are the prices:
Device
Price
Eero PoE 6
$299.99/$399.99 CAD
Eero PoE Gateway
$649.99/$859.99 CAD
If you want to get in on the action early, authorized installers will get access to the Eero PoE 6 device in October. Along with new hardware, Eero is also rolling out two new services: Eero for Pro Installers and Eero for Business.
Also: From Echo to Astro, what Amazon's device strategy is really all about
Eero for Pro Installers aims to make setting up and servicing a customer's Wi-Fi network easier. This service is a 5-year license included in your purchase of either an Eero PoE 6 or Eero PoE Gateway at no additional cost. You'll also get access to Eero Insight features, which allows an installer to monitor the network remotely and even transfer networks to customers.
Also: Best mesh Wi-Fi systems
The Eero for Business service is designed for small businesses that may not have the resources to afford dedicated in-house technical support. Eero Business aims to make launching and maintaining professional-grade Wi-Fi networks easier. With Eero for Business, you'll be able to set up separate networks (guest, employee, etc.) and even create customized welcome screens for guests.
An annual license will cost $299 and include Eero Insight and Eero Secure for Business. This service is scheduled for launch in early 2023 in the US and UK.
Also: Best Wi-Fi extenders