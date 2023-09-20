'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a $50 aloSIM mobile data plan for $22 right now
Traveling can be costly, especially when it comes to figuring out how to stay connected with a phone plan. But right now, you can get a $50 aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler lifetime eSIM plan for just $22. This deal lasts through Sept. 24.
alSIM is a mobile data provider with digital SIM cards that work in over 170 countries. For travelers out there who have dealt with physical SIM cards, the limitations are obviously plentiful. Instead of waiting til you arrive to ask around for the best deal, you can secure a highly-rated option digitally available via download before even leaving for your trip.
Purchase your voucher here about a day or two before leaving for your trip. From there, you should be ready to activate your package upon arriving at your destination. This can be a huge help for even searching for directions from your airport or calling a car.
It's important to know that while the eSIM doesn't expire itself, the data package you're buying does. It's only valid for the length of time stated on your purchase. So, for example, a seven-day package will expire seven days after you buy it. It also has a variety of data packages available, including those priced as low as $4.50 per week.
Until September 24th at 11:59 p.m. PT, get this aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler lifetime eSIM plan for just $22 (reg. $50).