Get a free Nintendo Switch and $200 Target gift card if you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet now
Ahead of Mario Day (March 10, or MAR10 -- get it?), Verizon has a Super Mushroom-sized deal for new customers: If you sign up for a Verizon 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus plan, you'll get a free Nintendo Switch, and either a $200 Target gift card or a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, all included. That's about $500 in value. Plans start at $45 a month, and include a 5-year price guarantee, so your rate is locked in, with no data limits or annual contracts.
The Verizon 5G Home Plus plan includes high-speed downloads, ultra HD 4K video streaming, and a router and whole-home Wi-Fi kit, as well as access to Verizon Cloud Unlimited to back up photos, videos, and files from all of your devices. Check if it's available in your area on Verizon's site. You can also sign up for a Verizon 5G Home plan starting at $35 a month, though that doesn't come with the premium extras of the Plus plan.
Verizon's 5G Home Internet plans are fixed wireless, which means your home wirelessly connects through a receiver that takes Verizon's signal and turns it into a Wi-Fi network, instead of requiring cables or invasive equipment installation. Speeds may vary depending on where you live, but 5G plans generally can hit near-gigabit download speeds.
Don't miss this deal on a free Nintendo Switch plus $200 Target gift card or Chromebook when you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Plus internet right now.
When will this deal expire?
This offer for a free Nintendo Switch with your home internet plan is valid through March 31, 2024. To be eligible, you must be a new home internet customer who activates and maintains eligible 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus services in good standing for 65 days and redeems the offer within 60 days thereafter, or by no later than August 31, 2024, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the Nintendo promotional device(s) if eligible service is canceled within 180 days. One offer per eligible Verizon account, while supplies last.