Sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet and get a free Xbox Series S and a $200 Amazon gift card

Verizon

Verizon is offering a pretty incredible holiday home internet deal for both new and existing customers: If you sign up for a Verizon 5G Home Plus plan, you'll get a free Xbox Series S, a $100 Verizon gift card, and your choice of either a $200 Amazon gift card or an Amazon Echo Show 10 -- netting you about $650 in extras. Plans start at $45 a month, and include a 5-year price guarantee, so your rate is locked in, with no data limits or annual contracts.

The Verizon 5G Home Plus plan includes high-speed downloads, ultra HD 4K video streaming, and a router and whole-home Wi-Fi kit, as well as access to Verizon Cloud Unlimited to back up photos, videos, and files from all of your devices. Check if it's available in your area on Verizon's site. You can also sign up for a Verizon 5G Home plan starting at $35 a month, and get a $50 Verizon gift card free.

Verizon's 5G Home Internet plans are fixed wireless, which means your home wirelessly connects through a receiver that takes Verizon's signal and turns it into a Wi-Fi network, instead of requiring cables or invasive equipment installation. Speeds may vary depending on where you live, but 5G plans generally can hit near-gigabit download speeds.

Verizon has several other deals for the holidays, including $100 off a JBL Pulse 5 speaker, 25% off certain Anker phone chargers, and $20 off an Apple AirTags 4-pack. There are also lots of phone trade-in deals available right now, including getting a new iPhone 15 Pro free with a trade-in. You can find more Verizon holiday deals in our roundup here.