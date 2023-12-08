'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 17 best holiday Verizon deals
The holiday season is here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season.
Major sales are happening at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, and robot vacuums. Telecom giants, including Verizon, have also joined the fray, with discounts and deals applied to phone contracts, gadgets, internet services, and more.
If you're hoping to find savings at Verizon, ZDNET has you covered -- whether or not you are an existing customer.
Also: The best holiday deals: Live updates
ZDNET has found the best holiday Verizon deals, but these discounts could end soon, so don't wait too long.
The Best Verizon Holiday deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Save $1,000 on trade-in, discounted iPads, up to $120 off an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: Trade-in and save $1,000, buy one, get $800 off another, up to $400 off a Google Pixel Watch 2
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Up to four, free, new lines required
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Free, plus smartwatch discounts, new lines required
- Samsung Galaxy S23+: Trade in and save $1000, buy one, get $800 off another, $350 off a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic
- Pick 5 regularly priced items, save 30% on phone accessories
- Motorola edge+ 5G UW, free with new line
- Samsung Galaxy S22, free, new line required, up to $350 off a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic
- 15% off Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro cases and screen protectors
- Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $70 off with iPhone purchase
- Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro speaker: $35 (save $5)
- Samsung Galaxy S22: free Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV
- Apple AirPods: Buy one, get one half price
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
A top deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging. The discount is applied in monthly credits.
In addition, Verizon will give you up to $280 off an iPad (new line required) and up to $120 off an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch Ultra.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
If you are a fan of Google, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro when you trade in an older or damaged device. While applied in bill credits, this means you can pick up a 128GB model for free.
In addition, with the purchase of your Pixel 8 Pro, Verizon will give you up to $400 off a Google Pixel Watch 2 (new line required). A $200 Verizon gift card is yours when you switch.
- Current price: $Free
- Original price: $850
Verizon customers happy to sign up for a new line can pick up a Motorola edge+ 5G UW with a discount of $850 -- in other words, for free -- on a 36-month contract. You can also save up to $800 with the trade-in of an older device, although an upgrade is required.
This mid-tier device is available in two colors, although at the time of writing, the Stardust model is out of stock.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $830+
If you're looking for a family plan offering value for money, you can pick up four Apple iPhone 14 Plus models (128GB) for free, with promotional credit applied over 36 months. You can also enjoy up to $280 off an iPad.
To take advantage of this online-only deal, you will need to agree to a new line subscription on any 5G Unlimited plan for each device. Alternatively, you can purchase a single handset on the same agreement.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
