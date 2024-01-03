'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Own and train yourself in Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for under $40
Buying a used laptop or desktop can be a smart investment for those who don't need next-generation hardware to get a day's work done. But outfitting that machine with the proper software can defray the benefits, especially when it comes to crucial Microsoft tools like Word and Excel.
Luckily, there's no need to pay a monthly subscriber fee for Microsoft 365 to access invaluable productivity apps. Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 has all that software and more, and it's available with a complete training course for less than $40 for a limited time.
This Professional version of MS Office 2019 is for Windows users only, and it comes with seven of the best tools for home and business use: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. With these, users can draft resumes, automate email messages, create stunning presentations, balance payroll accounts, and more from one central PC. The license is good for a lifetime and includes updates on all software.
What makes this deal even more attractive is a boot camp that ensures users get the most out of these tools. More than 100 lessons serve as a walkthrough of the best features of programs like PowerPoint and Word, showing users how first to navigate the interface and then explore more advanced features.
These tutorials can serve as a time-saver in terms of shortcuts and help users craft better resumes and presentations. The courses on Excel alone will open up the data analysis possibilities of this data-crunching powerhouse and be a great help in many IT careers.
Grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows bundled with Microsoft training courses for just $40 through Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon required.