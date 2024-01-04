'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prep for the CompTIA and other IT exams with this $40 bundle
Careers in IT are booming. Between design, development, and cybersecurity, if you're looking to choose a career path -- or make a professional jump to a new path -- it could be wise to explore this in-demand field. And if you're ready to make your move, this CompTIA and IT exam training bundle is a comprehensive way to get you there. And through Jan. 7, you can score lifetime access for just $40.
Including five different platforms in one bundle, you'll have access to CompTIA, Cisco, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Linux certification path training for life. And you get to learn on whatever schedule works best for you.
One course called CodeDirect focuses on Python, a popular and versatile programming code used by the likes of Google and Netflix, among others. With 16 lectures and 20 hours of content, beginners can learn all about Python from the ground up. You'll learn to do hands-on, real-world things like building applications with Python, creating a professional-level portfolio, and building projects.
Another course called Exams Digest includes exam simulators along with performance-based questions. Access bundles here for Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, Google, and CompTIA. Updates are also included. Don't miss this chance to supercharge your IT career with this online learning bundle available at deep savings for the new year.
Get lifetime access to this CompTIA and IT exam course bundle for just $40 until Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.