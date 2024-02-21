'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I use the Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier every day, and it's currently 20% off
Humidifiers are a great way to relieve dry air, allergies, or even cold symptoms all year round. The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is currently on sale for 20% off, so you can purchase it for just $40.
Mine sits on my desk and I only have to refill it once a day because it lasts up to 25 hours in medium to large rooms. The water tank capacity offers up to 1.7 liters, so filling it back up is very quick. This humidifier has helped me fall asleep and keeps my room at just the right humidity throughout the day.
The refilling process is simple -- all you have to do is lift the top blue translucent compartment, unscrew the cap to fill up the tank with water, and fit the top compartment back into the bottom compartment. Then, just plug it in and go about your day. At night, you have the option to turn on the night light, which offers a relaxing blue glow to your room, like you're in an aquarium. The night light is a great option to implement into your bedtime routine.
The Pure Enrichment Mistaire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier gets the job done for a great price. If you're someone who prefers easy-to-use tech, this humidifier is simple, portable, and will automatically shut off when the water level is low. You can purchase it for 20% off at $40.
