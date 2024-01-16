'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Recover data easier with this EaseUS subscription, now 69% off
Data holds significant importance for nearly every business, professional, artist, and student. It is crucial to move beyond depending solely on your computer's storage, including hard drives and cloud storage solutions. This is especially true for individuals dealing with substantial amounts of data or any valuable information, as accidents can occur, leading to data loss.
For those times, it's massive to have a solution like EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, which has a lifetime subscription on sale for just $46 through Jan. 21. Designed to be an all-encompassing data recovery solution, EaseUS works with a remarkable 1,000+ file types and over 2,000 different devices.
It can run enhanced video recovery services that scan and find all of the videos on your device. It has tools for recovering and repairing JPEG photos that might be corrupted during a recovery as well as MP4 and MOV videos.
EaseUS also offers NAS recovery for all types of content. Its file preview feature makes finding what you're looking for a whole lot easier than it would be without, and the platform empowers users to filter their file searches by type, date it was removed, and name.
On top of its digital offerings, of which there are plenty more, EaseUS subscribers can also take advantage of the platform's manual recovery services, which offer one-on-ones with technical experts, quick diagnoses, and honest pricing (no charge for unrecoverable data).
Don't forget that EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard has a lifetime subscription on sale for just $46 until Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.