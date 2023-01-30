'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Home security is no longer just about making sure you lock your doors and windows. Thanks to the development of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, we can now monitor our homes in real-time, no matter where we are, and make use of everything from motion sensors to video doorbells.
It's not often that these devices come cheap and it can be expensive to start up a home security ecosystem. However, if you're willing to compromise a little -- such as by picking up a refurbished model instead of a brand-new product -- prices can substantially drop.
One such deal is available. Over at Amazon, you can pick up a 2021 model of the Ring video doorbell for just under $35, a discount of $20, or 36%.
The Ring video doorbell is a wired product complete with 1080p HD recording, two-way conversations, 2.4 GHz connectivity, and night vision. You can connect the doorbell to the Ring mobile app to check on your home at any time as well as talk to visitors -- expected or otherwise. There is an optional subscription available, Ring Protect, which will save recordings and photos in the cloud.
If you would prefer a more recent model, Amazon will give you $60 (33%) off a Ring video doorbell 3 Plus. Now priced at $120, this doorbell offers 1080p HD recording capabilities and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.
Furthermore, Amazon also has a deal on a full Ring Alarm kit. The second-generation kit comes with nine pieces, including a central hub, key fob, and both motion and contact sensors. While also refurbished, you can take advantage of a discount of $70 (31%), with an overall cost of $155.
