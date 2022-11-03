/>
This $129 Samsung soundbar, subwoofer is a deal you shouldn't miss

A Samsung soundbar and subwoofer combination is available with a $60 discount.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
During the holidays and on the run-up to Black Friday, US retailers are releasing deals on tech including home entertainment gadgets and accessories.

Over at Amazon-owned company Woot, the Samsung HW-Q59CT soundbar with a wireless subwoofer is available for a $60 discount, bringing down a usual price tag of around $189 to $129.

Soundbars and subwoofers are used to improve the audio quality of games, music, and television shows. You can use soundbars as a replacement for inbuilt TV speakers, for example, or you could connect a soundbar to your PC for more immersive audio. 

The Samsung HW-Q59CT soundbar, a 2021 model available on Woot, is a solid option if you're shopping around for such a kit. The soundbar offers Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X sound, Samsung's Acoustic Beam panoramic technology, and Q-Symphony for synchronized audio across the soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and your TV or PC. 

Furthermore, Samsung has included a gaming mode for enhanced, three-dimensional sound. 

The caveat is that the cheap soundbar and subwoofer kit is renewed and may not contain a manual, but past buyers have noted a quick search on Google will bring up instructions if you need them. The bundle also comes with a remote control and a mounting kit. 

