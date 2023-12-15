'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Save 23% on this wireless battery pack
Keeping all of your devices charged and how you do it can affect everything in your day, from your schedule to your communication and your ability to listen to music, conduct a call, and so on.
That's why it's worth zeroing in on a reliable and effective solution like this ZeroLemon MagJuice+ 10,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack with Stand, which is on sale for just $46.
This three-level wireless charging apparatus can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. The wireless battery pack can attach to the back of your phone and keep your Apple Watch or AirPods connected and charging with a strong magnetic connection that holds tight and steady. The charger is designed exclusively for Apple devices and is compatible with most of them.
One of the most remarkable features of this wireless battery pack is its foldable kickstand. It allows you to adjust the angle at which it stands with your device to create an ideal and comfortable setup. The power bank is also capable of fast charging, and it comes with a 20W PD adapter that can charge an iPhone 13 in just 3.5 hours. The battery pack allows for pass-through charging, which means you can charge your devices with it even when charging the pack itself.
Get this ZeroLemon MagJuice+ 10,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack with Stand, which is just $46 now.