Skullcandy

Skullcandy is known for its affordable headsets, earphones, and earbuds, but it's not all that often that the vendor brings a new flagship product to the market.

The Skullcandy PLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset, announced in September, is one of Skullcandy's latest gaming headsets.

The $129.99 product is an affordable alternative to high-end headphone and microphone combinations.

After testing it out, I'd say the product is absolutely worth considering -- with a few caveats.

Also: The 6 best gaming headsets

The Skullcandy PLYR's design, named "Black DigiHype," is not going to appeal to everyone. Colors used to decorate the headset bring to mind Minecraft blocks. The eccentric use of color, the transparent plastic headband, and the shot of pink throughout clash with the more sedate gray ear cups -- and are, therefore, an acquired taste.

If you purchase the headset, there are only two assembly tasks to complete: You need to snap the fabric comfort band in place to protect your head from the harder, plastic edge, and you can choose whether or not to connect the accompanying microphone.

It's a shame that there are no other style options available at present beyond a more expensive Street Fighter edition, as the wireless headset's audio quality and comfort make it a strong contender for budget-friendly gaming rig setups.

I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable the PLYR is to wear. The memory foam earcups are a generous size and they slip on with the headset. Overall, it's light and comfortable enough to wear for at least a few hours without a problem. I personally prefer to remove microphone peripherals when they aren't in use, and with the PLYR, the mic pops in and out without a struggle.

Also: The 4 best game consoles

I tested the headset using a Nintendo Switch and a Samsung S22 Ultra smartphone. Bluetooth connections were quick and stable, with links established in no more than a few seconds. Alternatively, the headset comes with a 3.5 mm AUX cable for wired connections.

Skullcandy's headset includes 50mm dynamic drivers and the sound quality, for an entry to mid-range headset, is impressive. While bass and sharper tones tend to dull or become irritating at high volumes, there is an immersive quality and detail that will appeal to the gaming community.

When it comes to gameplay, you can also customize your audio experience through an accompanying app -- and I recommend that you take advantage of this, as the app is certainly a selling point.

The Skullcandy-HQ app is worth applauding. The user interface and functionality are far beyond the typical standard I tend to expect from audio manufacturers who, unfortunately, often consider apps as an afterthought or just a shiny marketing bolt-on without much real-world value.

Also: The 6 best gaming mice

The app requires Bluetooth and location services to be enabled. You connect your headset to the app, install any required over-air updates, and then you can tweak audio settings through custom equalizer channels ranging from 60Hz to 12KHz (with Bass, Mid, or High options). Alternatively, you can select from presents including an RPG mode, Music, and Film, and you can also change the volume levels for gaming and chat.

Charlie Osborne/ZDNET

The detachable mic is, in my opinion, adequate but not a major selling point. There's also Tile integration, which some users might find handy.

Overall, the Skullcandy PLYR is an affordable headset best suited for gamers. There are caveats: You will need to buy a transmitter separately for wireless connectivity with your PC or gaming console, and the style might put some people off. However, as a budget-friendly headset with quality gameplay sound, the headset is certainly worth considering.

If you're interested in purchasing the Skullcandy PLYR headset, you can pick one up from the vendor directly or over at Amazon for $130. The wireless transmitter, sold separately, can be purchased for $25.