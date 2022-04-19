A gaming headset is a perfect way to enhance your play and get a more immersive gaming experience. Headsets can allow you to pick up on in-game audio cues like footsteps and enemy fire better than you would with a TV's speakers or even a soundbar. Many gaming headsets feature some sort of virtual surround sound technology for a more dynamic sound that either changes with your in-game position or (if you're willing to spend a pretty penny) is relative to your real-life head position. There are about as many options for headsets as there are games, including Bluetooth wireless models and USB-C wired ones. Many also have cross-platform compatibility, so if you regularly switch from PC to consoles, you can find a headset that works with everything. I've rounded up some of the best gaming headsets you can buy from top brands like HyperX, SteelSeries, and ASUS. And I've broken down their features to help you decide which one best fits your budget and your gaming needs.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Best gaming headset HyperX Connectivity: Wired USB | Surround sound: 7.1CH virtual | Weight: 321 grams | Driver size: 50mm | RGB: No | Noise cancellation: Microphone only | Microphone: Detachable This is the headset I personally use for everything from gaming and listening to music to hopping into video calls and virtual meetings, and I can confidently say that it is one of the best (if not THE best) gaming headsets available. While it's on the heavier side at 321 grams (11.3 ounces), the thick headband cushion and memory foam ear cups evenly distribute the weight for all-day comfort. And even if you have a larger head or wear glasses, they're comfortable for long-term wear since the ear cups don't have a lot of clamping pressure. It features a detachable microphone equipped with noise canceling technology so your teammates hear you and not your computer fans or talking roommates. It also has a detachable, 7.1CH surround sound module for enhancing audio quality when you need to hear tiny cues like enemy footsteps; the module also has on-board controls for adjusting volume, changing the audio balance between your game and chat, and a quick-mute button for the microphone. The dual chamber, 50mm drivers are built to balance rich bass tones with bright highs and crisp mids for cleaner audio even at high volumes. Each ear cup also features sliders for adjusting bass levels for a custom sound experience. Pros: Comfortable

7.1CH surround sound

Detachable mic and surround sound module

Great audio even at high volumes Cons: Expensive

No RGB

No on-ear volume or mic controls

HyperX Cloud Orbit S Best luxury gaming headset HyperX Connectivity: USB-C/USB-A/3.5mm AUX | Surround sound: 7.1CH virtual | Weight: 368 grams | Driver size: 100mm | RGB: No | Noise cancellation: Microphone only | Microphone: Detachable The HyperX Cloud Orbit S is one of the most expensive headsets you can get, but they are worth every penny. HyperX teamed up with Audeze to create 100mm planar magnetic drivers for the Cloud Orbit S, creating nearly lossless and incredibly crisp audio. The headset also uses Waves NX 3D audio processing to create 7.1CH virtual surround sound as well as head tracking to shift sound from left to right channels as you move for dynamic, ultra-immersive audio that puts you right in the middle of the action. You can even customize your headset's audio output with the Audeze HQ app; it allows you to manually adjust head tracking sensitivity, as well as tune a virtual room for custom ambiance and listening. And while the Cloud Orbit S has three connection options, it isn't wireless or Bluetooth compatible. And if you want to regularly use the Waves NX technology, you'll have to keep the integrated battery charged. But these are relatively minor drawbacks compared to the absolutely stunning sound capabilities this headset has. Pros: 7.1CH virtual surround sound

Custom EQ software

Head tracking for dynamic audio

USB-C/USB 3.0/3.5mm AUX connections Cons: Not wireless

3D audio requires regular battery charges

Sony Pulse 3D Best for PlayStation 5 Sony Connectivity: USB wireless dongle/3.5mm AUX | Surround sound: Sony Tempest 3D | Weight: 295 grams | Driver size: 40mm | RGB: No | Noise cancellation: Microphone only | Microphone: Dual integrated If you've managed to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, the Sony Pulse 3D is the best headset to pair with your new console. It's a no-nonsense headset that you can either use with a USB wireless dongle for up to 12 hours of play, or connect it to your controller via 3.5mm AUX cable and play as long as your controller lasts. It uses Sony's Tempest 3D audio processing for virtual surround sound that, while not as good as what you'd get from much more expensive, Dolby-capable headsets, is still really immersive and clean. You can fine-tune the 3D audio settings right from the PS5 menu, and the left ear cup sports on-board controls for changing volume, muting your mic, and even monitoring your mic on-the-fly. The dual microphones are integrated within the headset itself for a cleaner, simpler look; which is perfect for when you want to connect the headset to your phone or laptop to listen to music while out and about or tackle your workload and virtual meeting schedule for the day. Pros: Windows, Mac, PS5 compatible

Wireless or wired connection

Affordable

Mic monitoring Cons: 3D audio may not be as good as some gamers expect

Plastic headband feels a bit cheap

Microsoft Xbox Stereo wireless Best for Xbox Series X Microsoft Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 | Surround sound: Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone: X | Weight: 312 grams | Driver size: 40mm | RGB: No | Noise cancellation: No | Microphone: Integrated boom Like Sony, Microsoft has created a headset that is a perfect pairing for their Xbox Series X console. This lightweight headset pairs wirelessly with the console via Bluetooth for up to 15 hours of play, and just 30 minutes of charging gives you 4 hours of use. Which is perfect for when you forgot to charge overnight and want to hop into a quick Apex match with friends. The earcups eschew on-board buttons, dials, and switches for more intuitive, rotating dials do adjust volume and game/chat balance. The integrated microphone doesn't detach at all, but it does feature a flexible boom arm that allows it to bend up out of the way when you don't want to use it. And the microphone has an automatic mute feature that kills the audio input when you aren't speaking, so you don't have to worry about teammates having to listen to the drone of your box fan when you aren't calling out shots and enemy sightings; there's also a manual mute for when you want to shut the mic off completely. Pros: Dolby Atmos capable

Quick charge feature

Good battery life Cons: Mic doesn't detach

No iOS compatibility

ASUS ROG Strix Go Core Best for Nintendo Switch ASUS Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX | Surround sound: 7.1CH virtual | Weight: 252 grams | Driver size: 40mm | RGB: No | Noise cancellation: No | Microphone: Detachable The Nintendo Switch is built for gaming on-the-go, and the ASUS ROG Strix Go Core headset is a great pairing for the console. It uses a 3.5mm AUX cable to connect, and features 7.1CH virtual surround sound so whether you're rescuing Princess Peach (again) in Super Mario 3D All-Stars or shine sparking your way through Metroid Dread, every game sounds its best. The ear cups have a swivel-fold design for more compact storage and easier travel as well as an ergonomic design for long-wear comfort. The detachable microphone is certified for Discord and TeamSpeak so you get crystal clear chat no matter what, and the flexible boom arm makes it easy to get the perfect position so you aren't clipping your chat audio or inaudible during critical moments. Pros: 7.1CH virtual surround sound

Discord and TeamSpeak certified

Foldable design Cons: Need longer AUX cable to use with Switch in docked mode

No noise canceling mic

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Best wireless gaming headset SteelSeries Connectivity: USB-C dongle | Surround sound: 7.1CH virtual/Tempest 3D | Weight: 422 grams | Driver size: 40mm | RGB: No | Noise cancellation: Microphone only | Microphone: Integrated boom If you're willing to pay a bit more to get the best-of-the-best when it comes to wireless gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ is well worth the investment. It uses a USB-C dongle to connect to your PC or console and has a very impressive 30 hour battery life. And just 15 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of play for quick matches with friends even if you forgot to charge the Arctis 7+ overnight. It features 7.1CH virtual surround sound for PC and Xbox gaming as well as Tempest 3D for PS5 so you get an immersive experience no matter what you use to play. The boom mic doesn't detach, but it does retract up into the right ear cup when you don't want to use it, and it features noise canceling tech to block out background noise when you're chatting with teammates. And while this headset is on the heavier side at 422 grams (about 15 ounces), the steel and ski-goggle headband does a great job of evenly distributing weight for comfortable, long-term wear. Pros: Excellent battery life

7.1CH surround/3D audio for PS5

Quick charge feature Cons: No noise cancellation

Mic doesn't detach

Steep learning curve for EQ software

How did we choose these gaming headsets? Aside from price, I chose headsets with a variety of compatibility and connectivity options. Since gamers are more prone to cross-platform play, it's important to have a headset that works with computers, mobile devices, and consoles. I also looked at audio processing and EQ capabilities for sound quality and clarity as well as microphone build quality for clearer chat.

What is the best gaming headset? The best gaming headset is the HyperX Cloud Alpha S, based on sound, connectivity, features, and price.

Which gaming headset is right for you? Once you've locked down a budget for a new headset, you'll want to choose a model that best fits your play style as well as gaming setup. If you primarily play on PC, you may want to opt for a headset with 7.1CH virtual surround or Dolby Atmos for more dynamic audio and a detachable mic if you have a separate microphone for streaming/chatting. If you are more of a console gamer, an integrated mic is crucial for in-game chat, and you'll want to consider both wireless connectivity and wired connectivity options; wireless allows for more options on where you sit in relation to your TV, but battery life can hamper your play time. And wired headsets provide more stable connections, but limit how far away you can sit; unless they can plug directly into the controller or you use your Switch mostly in handheld mode.

Which is better: wired or wireless? This is a pretty subjective question. Wireless headsets are great for both PC and console gaming, since they don't have cables that limit where you can sit or are prone to tangling. They are usually more expensive, though, and battery life can seriously hamper your play time. Wired headsets are more affordable, but do limit where you can sit if you play on console; unless you can plug into a wireless controller. The wired connections are also prone to damage and tangling, shortening the life of the headset. In the end, it comes down to what fits your budget and what features are on your must-have list.

Do I need a preamp? Not at all. A preamp is only necessary if you're an established, professional streamer who wants to ensure top quality audio for broadcast. If you're just wanting to hop into Final Fantasy XIV raids or Apex Legends matches with friends, your headset's usual connectivity is just fine.

Are earbuds good for gaming? They can be! Especially if you don't like on-ear or over-ear headsets. Earbuds offer better fit and comfort for mobile gaming, and better sound immersion since the audio plays directly into your ear. Many gaming earbuds have in-line microphones for in-game chat and in-line controls for adjusting volume and muting the mic. They're also usually much more affordable than their over-ear counterparts.