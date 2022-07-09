Do you have a friend who tells you to pick one console over the other -- just so you can play online together? I know I do. But with the emergence of cross-platform play in today's gaming world, the console you choose can be based purely on your preference.
Still, the decision on what console to get has never been more difficult, especially with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X battling head to head. But there are other options you should consider before trying to secure one of the top next-gen consoles.
Features or tech specs
You know your product is a good one when you can't keep it on the shelf even two years after you released it. That is the case with the PlayStation 5. Due to chip shortages, production of this console has been limited, making it hard to supply the record-breaking demand we are seeing with this product. If you're a serious gamer, this is the console you want. With its breathtaking 4k graphics, players are fully immersed in the game.
The console wasn't the only thing that got a complete makeover. The new DualSense controller has all the features you need to take full control of your gaming experience. The controller features haptic feedback, adaptable triggers, and a built-in microphone. The features that this controller offers are unmatched by their competitors and makes this controller the best we have seen in console gaming.
Getting your hands on this console is a struggle and probably will continue to be for a while, but you can try getting in a queue or requesting an invitation to purchase on PlayStation Direct or Amazon.
Pros
Cons
Features or tech specs
When the next-gen consoles were released, the PlayStation 5 emerged as the top console in the gaming realm. But while the Xbox Series X is behind in gaming, it is ahead in the versatility category.
While this console fell short among dedicated gamers, this console is a perfect product to put on your living room TV due to the large amount of apps and streaming platforms the Microsoft Store holds. From binge watching your favorite shows to gaming with your friends across the world, this console checks all the boxes.
This console is easier to obtain than the PlayStation 5; so if you're looking for a powerful console you can get right now, this is the best choice.
Pros
Cons
Features or tech specs
In a world where most gamers focus on getting the highest performing monitor or the biggest TV, the Nintendo Switch is doing things differently. While this console gives you the option to play on your television, the handheld 7-inch OLED screen provides gamers with a gaming experience you can transport with you.
Additionally, the Nintendo Switch offers a variety of titles that you can find on any other console, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Animal Crossing. That being said, there are still a lot of non-Nintendo games on the Switch that are available in the store.
Nintendo creates a lot of exclusive games that cover a wide range of genres, making this console perfect for families that like a little competition.
Pros
Cons
Features or tech specs
The Xbox Series S is the less advanced counterpart to the Xbox Series X. Though this console is noticeably smaller than the Series X, it comes at a cost. That cost being the lack of an optical drive, meaning all games have to be downloaded digitally. Along with having no disk drive, the Xbox Series S displays games at 1440p, while the Series X displays games in 4k.
If you're a fan of the Xbox consoles and consider yourself an avid gamer, the Series X would be your best choice. But if you want a new console, and you can live with sacrificing the 4k graphics, save the $200 and purchase this Xbox Series S.
Pros
Cons
When it comes to gaming, most people are either Team Xbox or Team PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch is typically ignored. But you can't discount the Switch, because of its exclusive games and the ability to be played on the go or at home.
Here are a few features of each console you should be aware of before making that big purchase.
Game console
Price
Games available for specific console
Graphics resolution
PlayStation 5
$499.99
499
4k
Xbox Series X
$499.99
362
4k
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
$349.99
4,400
1080p
Xbox Series S
$299.99
362
1440p
Finding a game console that works for your gaming needs is tough. There aren't many options among game consoles, but the competition is so tight, it makes the choice hard.
Consider this table before selecting which game console you want to buy.
|Choose this game console...
|If you...
|PlayStation 5
|Like to play high-quality games on a competitive level
|Xbox Series X
|Are a casual gamer but want to use the console for other purposes as well
|Nintendo Switch OLED Model
|Need a console that has a wide variety of games for the whole family
|Xbox Series S
|Want a cheap console that can do most of the things the top-tier consoles can do
When I was first looking at making my newest console purchase I researched heavily before making that hefty purchase of a PlayStation 5. Let me tell you, I don't regret it at all. The PS5 is a clear front-runner in the game console industry due to its elaborate design both inside and out. Oh yeah -- the controller is also the best controller we have seen in gaming.
Though the clear top pick was the newest PlayStation, the competition below is quite tough. With the Xbox Series X's versatility in the gaming world as well as the streaming world, the console had to be included as Microsoft went all out with this unit. In contrast, the Xbox Series S is less powerful but still worth the money if you are a casual gamer. While the graphics aren't as good on the Series S, most of the specifications are similar to the Series X.
Lastly, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model was selected because of its ability to not only be a console but also a handheld system. Nintendo games are very popular, with Mario Kart being a staple in the Nintendo community, but you can only find those games on the Switch or other Nintendo products. If you love to game and you travel a lot, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect console for you.
After two years, the PlayStation 5 is still one of the hottest selling consoles we have seen. You can find them at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. But you have to act quickly if you want to get one before they're out of stock.
There is an ongoing chip shortage that has hindered the tech industry since the pandemic begun, making it hard to keep the PlayStation 5 on shelves.
You can purchase a one-month subscription for $9.99, a three-month subscription for $24.99, and a year-subscription for $59.99.
There aren't many game consoles on the market, but this PlayStation 5: Digital Edition is a great purchase if you want the power of the standard PS5 without the disk drive.
If none of these game consoles speak to you, check out our best gaming PCs.