With a lot of the U.S. in the midst of unprecedented temperatures, keeping cool isn't just essential – it's lifesaving. If you're someone who has the unfortunate luck of their air conditioner breaking down or simply needs a more powerful machine. When a heat dome hits, finding relief fast is of the utmost importance. However, if you are still feeling the heat and can wait for Amazon two-day shipping, a solid option is the LG Mounted Wi-Fi 10,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner. It's currently on sale for 25% off at $329.

It's a window unit, so this isn't the best option for those who want to install central air. For pre-war apartment dwellers or homeowners with over 100 year old homes that can't accommodate central air, it's a great way to stay cool during a summer of sweltering heat. The LG can cool up to 450 square feet of space, or an 18- by 25-square foot space. It fits into most windows measuring 27-39-inches wide x 16-inches high.

If you have an Amazon Echo or a Google Nest Hub, you can continue to build up your smart home since it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust temps and fan settings via voice controls, or use the handy remote in case you prefer to just press a button.

The LG offers three different cooling and fan settings and operates on a 53dB noise setting in low mode. At 25% off, this LG air conditioner can help you stay cool and beat the summer heat. Considering that a lot of air conditioners are still at full price, and considering that this is the lowest price we've seen on this particular unit, this is a great deal.

Right now, there are only 14 in stock. If you're going to pick up this window unit, we recommend you buy sooner rather than later to avoid that "out of stock" option.