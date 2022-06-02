Once again, summer is returning with a vengeance, and it is time to start thinking about how to stay cool. A pool or beach will only go so far, especially when you lay awake at night drowning in your own perspiration. However, buying a new air conditioner may not always be in your immediate budget, even if it is an immediate need.
To help, these are the best cheap air conditioners for your home or business this year.
Features
The Windmill Air Conditioner may not be the cheapest on our list, but it is our top pick for the best cheap air conditioner, given the fully loaded benefits this model provides. It is a smart air conditioner that goes right into your window, its sleek design requiring a very small footprint. It comes ready to go right out of the box, so you can save the time and heartache of set-up. A convenient guide is included to steer installation in the right direction.
The unit comes with 8,300 BTU power, giving a bit more than the average air conditioner, so it is enough to cool down a medium-sized space. That in itself offers far greater flexibility in where you can use it and still feel the cooling effects. It is also the quietest machine on our list, as soft as the evaCHILL that is a fraction of its size. However, it still comes packed with features. It is Wi-FI-enabled with an app that easily works with your Android or iPhone device, allowing you the option to control the unit remotely. With an auto-dimming LED display, you can use Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa to control the unit by voice. The air conditioner comes with a 30-day, no-questions-asked return policy, just in case you are not satisfied with your purchase.
Pros
Cons
Features:
The Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control is a great pick for those smaller rooms, like your bedroom or office. The unit is designed for areas no larger than 150 square feet for maximum performance. It is a corded model, so it can only go so far, but there is a handy remote control that comes included to help you control the unit from across the room. Thanks to an unobtrusive design, it is a compact unit in white that seamlessly blends in with most home decor.
Still, this air conditioner packs in some extra features. It boasts a fan speed that you can easily adjust to your liking with a convenient LED display. The coolest setting will bring the room to a brisk 65°F, plus there is a 24-hour timer option that can help you save money on those monthly bills. While this is not one of the noisiest units out there, it is not the quietest, either, so users are sure to appreciate the option of a quiet fan mode at night. The unit also features a built-in dehumidifier to combat those pesky humid summer days.
Pros
Cons
Features:
The Evapolar evaCHILL is one of the most popular models for the best compact air conditioner, and it is also one of the cheapest, making it our pick for the best budget air conditioner.
At just two pounds, this is a USB-powered unit that is super easy to transport wherever you like in just the palm of your hand. It is energy-efficient with a 5 Star Energy Star rating, and its battery is enough to power for up to six hours. Despite its diminutive size, this is a unit that is very capable, holding its own in rooms as large as 21 square feet.
Of course, it is not the pick you want when you are looking to cool bigger spaces, but for your typical school or office desk, it could be the perfect reprieve you have been needing in your room, office, or dorm. Simply touch to control the unit, and choose the feature you want between cooling and humidifying. There is even a night light feature to help you find your way, whether it is to your home or to your dreams.
Pros
Cons
Features:
The SereneLife Powerful Portable Room Air Conditioner packs some power with an 8,000 BTU unit and a built-in dehumidifier to combat those humid nights. It can rest on the floor and has wheels attached for added convenience, but you will need to plug the unit in for use. Set up is made simple so you can start using your air conditioner right away. Once ready, there are two different fan settings that you can use based on your changing needs. There is also the option to choose your temperature, plus a timer that will automatically turn itself off after 24 hours. A digital remote control helps simplify operations, but there is also a digital touch button control panel.
Despite all of its features, this model is affordably priced at $310, making it a far more affordable and economical pick than many of the other options out there. It also is capable of cooling rooms much larger than other units can, giving a total coverage area of more than 215 square feet.
Pros
Cons
Features:
When you have a large area to cool, the Whynter Elite Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner can be a great choice, thanks to its coverage of up to 400 square feet. At almost $465, its price tag belies its power with maximum 12,000 BTU coverage, the largest of any unit on our list. Despite a conveniently portable size, this unit features a dual-hose system that allows for cold air to spread more evenly and quickly throughout your space. It easily works in conjunction with your home or building's A/C unit to better facilitate the movement of cold air, so you can better enjoy the effects of your area's built-in air conditioning.
This unit is one that is easily portable and offers a simplified set-up process to get you started. Whynter claims the built-in dehumidifier can remove 76 pints of excess moisture each day. To help save money, use the 24-hour programmable timer, so your unit only runs when you need it the most.
Pros
Cons
The best cheap air conditioner is the Windmill Air Conditioner, which offers an impressive coverage area while still managing to remain under $425. It has good power, plus it is far quieter than many other machines. However, the other cheap air conditioners on our list are definitely worth a second look before you buy.
Cheap air conditioner
Price
Features
Windmill Air Conditioner
Starts around $415
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control
Starts around $329
Evapolar evaCHILL
Starts around $99
SereneLife Compact Portable Air Conditioner
Whynter Elite Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
With so many A/C units out there, it can be difficult to determine exactly which cheap air conditioner is right for your space. Our expert recommendations can help.
Choose this cheap air conditioner...
If you...
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control
Want a portable option for those smaller spaces
Evapolar evaCHILL
Want a little portable device you can take anywhere
SereneLife Compact Portable Air Conditioner
Want an affordable portable option for those larger areas
Whynter Elite Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
don't mind spending extra for an air conditioner/heater combo
Windmill Air Conditioner
Want to automate your A/C unit
In our search for the best cheap air conditioners, we consider several factors and compare different models to find the best units for your family. These are a few of the criteria we recommend you consider during your search.
You do not have to spend a fortune to find a quality air conditioner. Cheap air conditioners can come in a variety of different sizes, so they each may work differently based on room size requirements and cooling methods.
Be sure to consider your specific needs and room requirements before choosing the best cheap air conditioner for your space.
The best cheap air conditioners can vary significantly in cost, depending on the model you choose. Our top picks for the best cheap air conditioners range from under $100 to almost $475 to suit a full range of budgets.
In our search for the best cheap air conditioners, we consider many different models. These are a few of the options that almost made our list:
