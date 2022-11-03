Amazon to make Echo devices Matter-ready by December 2022

Amazon | ZDNET

Amazon just announced the integration of Matter over Wi-Fi for 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs coming in December of this year, but only for Android setup.

"Matter will help to simplify development and fuel innovation while lowering adoption barriers for our shared customers," according to Marja Koopmans, director of smart home and health at Amazon.

During your smart home adventure, you may have heard of Matter over Thread once or twice. However, Amazon is launching Matter over Wi-Fi by the end of this year, and later moving on to support Thread.

The decision was made largely due to testing capabilities: Koopmans pointed out that most consumers have Wi-Fi in their homes, most commonly in smaller objects like smart plugs, switches, and lightbulbs. At this time, the overwhelming availability of Wi-Fi over Thread is more conducive to conducting wide-capacity testing.

"In line with our high bar for delivering quality experiences, we are making sure every feature and device type undergoes rigorous testing and works flawlessly with Alexa before we release it," Koopmans said.

This is only the beginning for consumers' opportunity to mix and match devices from different manufacturers, regardless of brand or protocol, via Matter.

Amazon plans to add Matter over Thread support to 30 Echo and Eero devices, as well as expanding Matter availability across iOS, as it works with Apple's latest requirements, in the beginning of 2023.

Works with Alexa for Matter devices

Amazon's Alexa has been one of the most compatible smart voice assistants in the smart home world for a few years. Right now, there are over 30,000 "Works with Alexa" devices from different manufacturers and using different connectivity protocols.

Amazon is still looking forward to the release of its Alexa Connect Kit SDK for Matter program but it did announce the release of its Works with Alexa certification requirements for Matter devices.

Koopmans said Amazon is "raising the bar on quality, reliability, and functionality" to give consumers confidence that they're buying devices from a trusted brand that will work with Alexa.

Amazon is providing new features for developers, like Alexa's Frustration-Free Setup (FFS), included in the Alexa Connect Kit SDK for Matter even for products bought from third parties. FFS makes it so consumers can add new smart devices to their homes by simply powering them on.

