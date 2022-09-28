Amazon

In 2020, Amazon released Ring's Panic Button – a way to alarm your security system and alert emergency services with a push. Today, two years later, Amazon has rolled out the second generation of Ring's smart gadget, which sells for $29.99.

Compared to its predecessor, the new button is more compact and discrete -- which bodes well for home and business users who want to keep the security accessory within reach, but mostly hidden. The new Panic Button also comes with a label sticker, should you want to keep tabs on more than one.

Using the Panic Button is the same as before; by pushing and holding the clicker for three seconds, a siren will sound and immediately request an emergency service to dispatch. You can set up and disarm the panic button on your Ring Alarm via self-monitored mode.

In addition to calling emergency services, the second-gen button now allows you to customize emergency responses, so you can dial between Panic, Medical, or Fire. You can also notify shared users via the Ring App once the button is pressed, so family members and/or loved ones can be aware when an emergency has taken place.

Despite its compact design, battery life remains the same with the new button. Like the first generation button, this year's model has a three-year battery guarantee, batteries included. The batteries are replaceable.

Besides that, the 2nd Gen Panic Button is just as practical as the previous version, working in tandem with a Ring Alarm or Alarm Pro Base Station.

The Ring Base Station allows you to place and pair multiple cordless buttons around the house. Just keep in mind that both generations can only be 250 feet away from the connection hub. Otherwise, you'll want to invest in a Range base extender for greater flexibility.

The new panic button requires a subscription to Ring Protect Pro and a professional monitoring system for emergency services to be dispatched. Ring's Protect Pro comes with 24/7 monitoring for alarm triggers and ensures that emergency services are both contacted and sent to your home.

In addition to the subscriptions and the physical button itself, you will also need to purchase Ring's Alarm Kit to install.

Ring's second-generation Panic Button is now available for pre-order starting at $29.99 and will start shipping on 11/2.