Amazon's new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro uses radar for motion tracking

Amazon's event played home to the debut of a new, compact spotlight cam with radar and a built-in Birds Eye View.
michael-gariffo
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Amazon's Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

The device comes in battery-powered, solar-powered, and plug-in versions.

(Image: Amazon)

Amazon's autumn hardware event saw the debut of several new outdoor surveillance camera options. 

At the top of this new lineup is the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro with its premium feature set. 

The showpiece of the new Spotlight Cam Pro unit is its ability to use radar to better detect motion across a tightly defined area. Amazon claims this will reduce erroneous alerts and allow you to better secure your home and track things like package deliveries. 

To that end, the new model also supports Birds Eye View, a mode that gives you an aerial view of motion detection events, providing path indicators to show you things like where a delivery driver entered the detection zone and where a package was left or picked up. 

Spotlight Cam Pro is available for pre-order beginning Sept. 28 for $229.99.

Amazon also debuted several new blink models to go along with its Ring additions. 

Amazon


