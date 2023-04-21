Aqara just launched a smart home presence sensor with fall detection

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Smart home manufacturer Aqara just launched a new smart presence sensor to its portfolio called FP2. Though its focus is precise monitoring for essential home automations and home security, its features are anything but basic.
The FP2 smart sensor can simultaneously monitor up to 30 individual zones within a 430-square-feet room, giving consumers the ability to set different automations for different areas. Users can select up to five people to track at one time within these zones, making it possible to set up different automations for different zones to run at the same time.
This means the sensor can switch off the kitchen lights when you move to your favorite chair after doing the dishes, and turn on your side table lamp next to it so you can get some reading done. Or switch off all the lights and dim the living room lights when everyone cozies up for a movie on the couch.
The FP2 sensor is so precise that it features fall detection, and can trigger an audible alarm and real-time mobile notifications if it detects a person falling, no cameras or extra wearables needed.
This high-level precision also means it can detect movements as slight as a person's breathing, so it won't shut off the lights on you if you've been sitting still for awhile. Aqara hopes to have the sensor support more innovative features in the future, like posture detection for standing, sitting, or lying down, as well as sleep monitoring and respiratory rate detection.
Aqara announced the sensor is compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant, and other home automation systems, and will support Matter via a subsequent over-the-air update.