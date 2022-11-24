'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Pranksters can take full advantage of the late-night hours. But with the Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera kit, you can save $170 and keep your home monitored for only $729
The kit comes with three cameras to keep an eye on your home, and all of them allow a live feed and a noise-canceling two-way audio. Whether you're out of the house or just staying in and checking from the comfort of your couch, you can receive instant alerts when there is motion detected.
The cameras also feature 4K HDR image and use a special color night vision so you can see exactly who is outside your door no matter what time of the day. It also comes with an ultra-wide 180-degree viewing angle so you can keep an eye on all of your property, and auto-correcting will remove the fisheye distortion.
And, if you have unwanted guests on your property, you can set the cameras to trigger an alarm. However, if you don't want it automatically going off, you can also view the footage in real time and trigger it manually.
The cameras are wireless and can last up to 180 days on a single charge. They're also easy to mount resistant to the elements, so they will stay functional rain or shine.
At $170 off, this $729 deal on three cameras is a great option to keep your home safe this holiday season. Pair it with $50 off the Arlo wireless video doorbell for an extra piece of mind.