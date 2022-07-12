Amazon is having their Prime Day event right now through tomorrow July 13, so you have until then to take advantage of the best deals they have to offer. But while you may be aware of regular Prime Day deals, did you know you can use Alexa to access exclusive deals?
Alexa-exclusive Prime Day deals work when you ask her to order these specific items, through your Echo device. These deals are even lower priced than the Prime Day deals, giving you access to even bigger savings.
If you don't have an Echo, though, no worries. Just press the Alexa button on the Amazon app and ask her for the deal you want and she'll add it to your cart and the discount will be applied at checkout.
Note: Keep in mind these deals only apply if you ask Alexa to order them!