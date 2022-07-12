/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home

You can ask Alexa to order a smart plug for $3.49 during Prime Day

Alexa is many people's favorite home assistant and she can work harder for you to find the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals today.
mariadiaz169.jpg
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Kasa Smart Plug Mini

A smart plug for $3.49? Oh, yes, I did. 

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Amazon is having their Prime Day event right now through tomorrow July 13, so you have until then to take advantage of the best deals they have to offer. But while you may be aware of regular Prime Day deals, did you know you can use Alexa to access exclusive deals? 

Alexa-exclusive Prime Day deals work when you ask her to order these specific items, through your Echo device. These deals are even lower priced than the Prime Day deals, giving you access to even bigger savings. 

If you don't have an Echo, though, no worries. Just press the Alexa button on the Amazon app and ask her for the deal you want and she'll add it to your cart and the discount will be applied at checkout.

Deals that are exclusive through Alexa

Note: Keep in mind these deals only apply if you ask Alexa to order them!

Kasa Smart Plug Mini

 $3.49 at Amazon

Echo Buds 2nd Gen

 $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon eero Pro 6

 $114 at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

 $42.49 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Amazon devices
The best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Amazon devices

Home & Office
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on headphones
Placeholder product image alt text

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on headphones

Headphones
Save 55% on Sony noise cancelling headphones on Prime Day
1296x729-10

Save 55% on Sony noise cancelling headphones on Prime Day

Headphones