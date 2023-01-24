/>
Want to create better TikToks and Reels? You need one of these ring lights

The right lighting makes all the difference, especially when shooting a TikTok video, Instagram Reel, or YouTube Short. The best ring lights have multiple brightness levels, Bluetooth remote capabilities, stepless dimming, and more for creating quality content.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

Ever wonder why your favorite influencer always has the best photos and videos? It's msot likely because they use a ring light. Ring lights add additional light to creators talking to a camera, product photography, TikTok video skits, and more.

Unlike regular lights, ring lights cast an even light onto whatever the subject is to reduce shadows in the face, illuminate eyes, and make those selfies flawless.

We've rounded up the best ring lights available to add some oomph to your online video content, whether you're looking to get into influencing or just want to look better on Zoom video calls.

Neewer LED Ring Light Kit

Best ring light overall
A ring lit kit with included stand and accessories against a blue and green ombre background
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Dimmer switch feature
  • Complete kit with everything you need to start out
  • Quality light that's bright
Cons
  • Stand could be a bit sturdier
  • Need to plug it in for it to work
Features: 3200K to 5600K | 18 inches | 240 LEDs

This ring light from Neewer has everything you need if you are a creator looking to start making content. It includes an 18-inch light with 240 LEDs, two color filters (white and orange) to switch color temperature from 3200K to 5600K, a Bluetooth remote, an adjustable 29.5" to 61" aluminum alloy stand, and a carrying case to carry it all with you. 

Its color rendering index (CRI) is >83, and the optimum CRI for lighting is anywhere from 80 to 90. 

The light also has a hot shoe adapter that is compatible with most DSLR cameras and a smartphone holder for most smartphones. And, it's dimming knob design allows you to adjust brightness levels from 0-100%, making it easier to control the brightness of light when shooting.

View now at B&H PhotoView now at Amazon

Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini

Best mini ring light
Woman looking at a bright ring light that's outside in a dark setting
Lume Cube
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Wireless power option
  • Good temperature range
Cons
  • Larger phones might not fit as well in phone holder
  • Battery takes long to charge
Features: 3200K to 5600K | 12 inches | 80-minute run time 

If you're looking for a smaller ring light, the Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini is a great option at 12 inches. The light has up to a 97 CRI, so your natural coloring will stand out on video with this light. A display screen also makes it easy to fine-tune your brightness and color temperature levels. 

You can plug this light into an AC adapter, or use the included battery for on-the-go, which can get up to 80 minutes of run-time when on the brightest setting. 

A carrying case and a 6.5-foot light stand are also included.

View now at B&H PhotoView now at Amazon

UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand

Best budget ring light
Woman smiling and applying makeup in a bedroom with a ring light shining on her face
UBeesize
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Plenty of brightness levels
  • USB powered
Cons
  • Remote operation isn't great
  • No huge distinction between different color or brightness settings
Features: 3000K to 6000K | 8 inches | 3 lighting modes

While ring lights can cost you in the hundreds, this ring light from UBeesize is an affordable option at under $30. It has three color lighting modes: warm light (3000K), cool white (4500K), and daylight (6000K). In addition, each lighting mode has 11 brightness levels. 

Included is a universal phone holder that extends up to 3.6 inches wide and rotates 360 degrees, so it can hold most smartphones. An included remote works with both iOS and Android OS phones. 

The ring runs on USB power, so you can easily plug it into laptops, power banks, adapters, etc. 

Even though it is a smaller ring light size at 8 inches, it is the perfect size for making content that's close-range, or to light up your face while on a Zoom call. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Westcott Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit

Best bright ring light
Woman smiling and holding a dog while working at a laptop and a ring light shining on her in the forefront
Westcott
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Extremely bright light
  • Sturdy tripod
  • Excellent CRI and color temperature range
Cons
  • No remote
  • Fairly heavy
Features: 3200k to 5600K | 18 inches | Up to 70 minutes of power 

This ring light from Wescott will be your brightest option at 2,435 lumens. It has a CRI of up to 97, and color temperatures ranging from 3200K-5600K, resulting in soft, flattering lighting that fills face shadows and reflects catchlights in a subject's eyes.

Its stand is also super sturdy and includes two shoe mounts and a 1 1/4"-20" mounting option for accessories like smartphones, digital cameras, and action cameras up to 10 pounds. 

There is an included AC power adapter for when you're in the studio, but there are also two lithium-ion batteries that will power the ring light for up to 70 minutes at full brightness. 

View now at B&H PhotoView now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Raya Bendie-Brite Folding Bi-Color USB Ring Light

Best portable ring light
A bent ring light with a smartphone holder in the middle against a patterned green background
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Foldable design for easy carrying
  • Cold shoe for addition accessories
Cons
  • Not as bright as other options
Features: 2700K to 5600K | 10 inches | 120 LEDs 

If you plan on using a ring light while on-the-go in various indoor or outdoor spaces, this ring light folds up, making it the most portable option on our list. The 10-inch ring light folds in half and fits in a carrying case so that it's easier to travel with. 

The Raya Bendie-Brite right light has a spring-loaded clamp to fit most smartphones up to 3.25 inches wide, but it also has a cold shoe for adding a microphone or an accessory arm to your setup. 

This light can reach 148 lumens at 3 feet -- that, coupled with its smaller 10-inch size makes it best for headshots or selfie lighting. 

View now at B&H PhotoView now at Amazon

What is the best ring light?

The best ring light is Neewer LED Ring Light since it comes with a full kit for everything you need to get started as a creator and has color temperature filters so you can adjust to whatever environment you're in. 

Ring light

Price

Size

Color temperature range

Neewer LED Ring Light Kit

$100

18 inches

3200K to 5600K

 Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini

$120

12 inches

3200K to 5600K 

UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand

$25

8 inches

3000K to 6000K

Westcott Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit

$180

18 inches

3200k to 5600K

Raya Bendie-Brite Folding Bi-Color USB Ring Light

$30

10 inches

2700K to 5600K

Which ring light is right for you?

While any of these ring lights are great options for creators, the right one for you will depend on what you will be using the ring light for, what size you prefer, and how much money you're willing to spend. 

Below, we've broken down the best ring lights to help make your decision easier.

Choose this ring light...

If you want...

Neewer LED Ring Light Kit

The best overall option.

Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini

A 12-inch ring light with wireless power.

UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand

A budget-friendly ring light under $30. 

Westcott Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit

A bright ring light with a sturdy tripod. 

Raya Bendie-Brite Folding Bi-Color USB Ring Light

A portable ring light that folds for easy carrying.

How did we choose these ring lights?

We chose these ring lights based on extensive research into the product sector. We combed through popular sites reading reviews (both good and bad) and noting the top-rated ring lights for different categories/needs. We considered brand, size, price, and brightness levels when making our final picks.

What is the best ring light for TikTok?

The best ring lights for TikTok would be the Neweer light, the Westcott light, and the Lume Cube light. The best light size for Instagram Reels and TikTok videos are ideally 12-18 inches. These light options also have great color range and brightness settings perfect to light up your video content. 

What size ring light do you need?

That entirely depends on your preferences and what you will be using the ring light for. Generally speaking, the larger the ring light, the brighter it is. The 10- to 12-inch ring lights are more so considered "selfie lights" for headshots, while 14- to 18-inch ring lights would be great for situations while standing (especially if the light will be several feet away from you). 

Are there alternative ring lights worth considering?

There are plenty of ring light options on the market, but not all of them will be great quality. Aside from our top picks above, here are a few other ring light options that are good alternative choices. 

