'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Ever wonder why your favorite influencer always has the best photos and videos? It's msot likely because they use a ring light. Ring lights add additional light to creators talking to a camera, product photography, TikTok video skits, and more.
Unlike regular lights, ring lights cast an even light onto whatever the subject is to reduce shadows in the face, illuminate eyes, and make those selfies flawless.
We've rounded up the best ring lights available to add some oomph to your online video content, whether you're looking to get into influencing or just want to look better on Zoom video calls.
More:
Features: 3200K to 5600K | 18 inches | 240 LEDs
This ring light from Neewer has everything you need if you are a creator looking to start making content. It includes an 18-inch light with 240 LEDs, two color filters (white and orange) to switch color temperature from 3200K to 5600K, a Bluetooth remote, an adjustable 29.5" to 61" aluminum alloy stand, and a carrying case to carry it all with you.
Its color rendering index (CRI) is >83, and the optimum CRI for lighting is anywhere from 80 to 90.
The light also has a hot shoe adapter that is compatible with most DSLR cameras and a smartphone holder for most smartphones. And, it's dimming knob design allows you to adjust brightness levels from 0-100%, making it easier to control the brightness of light when shooting.
Features: 3200K to 5600K | 12 inches | 80-minute run time
If you're looking for a smaller ring light, the Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini is a great option at 12 inches. The light has up to a 97 CRI, so your natural coloring will stand out on video with this light. A display screen also makes it easy to fine-tune your brightness and color temperature levels.
You can plug this light into an AC adapter, or use the included battery for on-the-go, which can get up to 80 minutes of run-time when on the brightest setting.
A carrying case and a 6.5-foot light stand are also included.
Features: 3000K to 6000K | 8 inches | 3 lighting modes
While ring lights can cost you in the hundreds, this ring light from UBeesize is an affordable option at under $30. It has three color lighting modes: warm light (3000K), cool white (4500K), and daylight (6000K). In addition, each lighting mode has 11 brightness levels.
Included is a universal phone holder that extends up to 3.6 inches wide and rotates 360 degrees, so it can hold most smartphones. An included remote works with both iOS and Android OS phones.
The ring runs on USB power, so you can easily plug it into laptops, power banks, adapters, etc.
Even though it is a smaller ring light size at 8 inches, it is the perfect size for making content that's close-range, or to light up your face while on a Zoom call.
Features: 3200k to 5600K | 18 inches | Up to 70 minutes of power
This ring light from Wescott will be your brightest option at 2,435 lumens. It has a CRI of up to 97, and color temperatures ranging from 3200K-5600K, resulting in soft, flattering lighting that fills face shadows and reflects catchlights in a subject's eyes.
Its stand is also super sturdy and includes two shoe mounts and a 1 1/4"-20" mounting option for accessories like smartphones, digital cameras, and action cameras up to 10 pounds.
There is an included AC power adapter for when you're in the studio, but there are also two lithium-ion batteries that will power the ring light for up to 70 minutes at full brightness.
Features: 2700K to 5600K | 10 inches | 120 LEDs
If you plan on using a ring light while on-the-go in various indoor or outdoor spaces, this ring light folds up, making it the most portable option on our list. The 10-inch ring light folds in half and fits in a carrying case so that it's easier to travel with.
The Raya Bendie-Brite right light has a spring-loaded clamp to fit most smartphones up to 3.25 inches wide, but it also has a cold shoe for adding a microphone or an accessory arm to your setup.
This light can reach 148 lumens at 3 feet -- that, coupled with its smaller 10-inch size makes it best for headshots or selfie lighting.
The best ring light is Neewer LED Ring Light since it comes with a full kit for everything you need to get started as a creator and has color temperature filters so you can adjust to whatever environment you're in.
Ring light
Price
Size
Color temperature range
Neewer LED Ring Light Kit
$100
18 inches
3200K to 5600K
Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini
$120
12 inches
3200K to 5600K
UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand
$25
8 inches
3000K to 6000K
Westcott Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit
$180
18 inches
3200k to 5600K
Raya Bendie-Brite Folding Bi-Color USB Ring Light
$30
10 inches
2700K to 5600K
While any of these ring lights are great options for creators, the right one for you will depend on what you will be using the ring light for, what size you prefer, and how much money you're willing to spend.
Below, we've broken down the best ring lights to help make your decision easier.
Choose this ring light...
If you want...
Neewer LED Ring Light Kit
The best overall option.
Lume Cube Cordless Ring Light Mini
A 12-inch ring light with wireless power.
UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand
A budget-friendly ring light under $30.
Westcott Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit
A bright ring light with a sturdy tripod.
Raya Bendie-Brite Folding Bi-Color USB Ring Light
A portable ring light that folds for easy carrying.
We chose these ring lights based on extensive research into the product sector. We combed through popular sites reading reviews (both good and bad) and noting the top-rated ring lights for different categories/needs. We considered brand, size, price, and brightness levels when making our final picks.
The best ring lights for TikTok would be the Neweer light, the Westcott light, and the Lume Cube light. The best light size for Instagram Reels and TikTok videos are ideally 12-18 inches. These light options also have great color range and brightness settings perfect to light up your video content.
That entirely depends on your preferences and what you will be using the ring light for. Generally speaking, the larger the ring light, the brighter it is. The 10- to 12-inch ring lights are more so considered "selfie lights" for headshots, while 14- to 18-inch ring lights would be great for situations while standing (especially if the light will be several feet away from you).
There are plenty of ring light options on the market, but not all of them will be great quality. Aside from our top picks above, here are a few other ring light options that are good alternative choices.