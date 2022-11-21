'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you haven't swapped your regular lock for a smart lock yet, now is the best time to invest in one. Having personally installed one in my home, I can say that it is hands-down one of the best decisions I made for my home. They can be pricey, which is what makes the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock deal so great. Right now, you can get it for 52% off with a special code, so you'll only pay $144
The smart deadbolt works no matter what medium you're using. The device features a 6-in-1 keyless entry, so you can get into your home with ease. Whether you're using the Touch and Go 360-degree Fingerprint ID, your smart phone, or the Apple-compatible Auto Unlock with your Apple Watch, you can enter your home sans a key. In addition to these great entry methods, you can also enter your home using a mechanical key, and anti-peep keypad, or even a temporary e-key for guests.
Also: The best smart blinds
The device can recognize up to 120 different fingerprints for easy one-touch entry, and it recognizes any angle in less than 0.4 seconds, making it easy to touch-and-go. The U-Bolt Pro also uses a specialized two-layer protection with 128-bit AES to ensure your data stays protected, and if the battery dies without you realizing it, you can plug in a micro-USB port to jumpstart the lock.
Also: From plugs to thermostats, 12 useful smart home gadgets to give as gifts
Using code ZD52, you can score this smart lock for only $144, saving you $156 on the handy home security device. Add it to your cart today to get the deal, because we don't know how long the sale will last.
In addition to this great smart lock, we're covering the best of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at ZDNET. Whether you're looking for a home security camera or just a new robot vacuum, head over to our deals hub to get the best deals and save hundreds on your favorite tech.