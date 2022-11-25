'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell is a completely wireless, battery-operated smart doorbell that features not one but two cameras; a 2K camera that captures everyone and everything coming to your door, and a Porch View Camera that's angled downward, so you can see anything on your stoop, like deliveries, before you even get home.
On top of 2K HD video, this video doorbell features two-way audio, night vision, and human detection, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. But the biggest plus of this video doorbell is that you don't have to pay for a monthly subscription to use it. The footage is stored locally in the HomeBase, so you can avoid having to pay recurrent fees.
The HomeBase 2, which is included with the dual-cam doorbell in this deal, works as a chime, since this doorbell is battery-operated and can't work with your existing chime. But it also acts as a hub for any other Eufy Security products you add down the line, as the alarm for your security system, and as 16GB of local storage.
I've had a single-camera Eufy Security video doorbell and HomeBase 2 for the better part of a year now and so far I have zero complaints about the company's devices. The video doorbell is always responsive to motion and quick to alert our phones in real time, and as the main hub for our home security system, the HomeBase 2 hasn't let us down once.
At $160, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this bundle of Eufy's dual-cam doorbell and HomeBase 2, and it's such a good deal that I'd snag it myself if I didn't already have a video doorbell.