Blink has a new floodlight camera and Blink Mini mount

Amazon has announced a bunch of new products, including new Echo hardware, new Ring home security cameras, and new Blink devices.
Blink, which is owned by Amazon, is known for relatively affordable home security products with long battery life and free video storage. However, the company just unveiled a hardwired Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, alongside a new Blink Mini Pan Tilt.
For $99, the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is wired into your home's existing electrical wiring for power. It then records 1080p video with live view, and has two-way audio capabilities.
Also: Amazon's Astro bot will now double as a security guard
Availability for the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera wasn't announced outside of a vague statement that it'll be "available in the coming months." However, you can keep an eye on amazon.com/blink.
The Blink Mini Pan Tilt isn't a camera, specifically; instead, it's a motorized mount for the Blink Mini indoor cam. When the two devices are used together, the mount will rotate the Mini cam to provide up to 360-degree coverage of a room. You can use the Blink mobile app to control the camera remotely.
Also: From Echo to Astro, here's what Amazon's device strategy is really about
The Pan Tilt mount on its own is priced at $29.99, while the Blink Mini together with the Pan Tilt is $59.99. The stand-alone mount and the combo pack are both available for preorder now.