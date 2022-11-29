'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday sales have officially kicked off the holiday shopping season. That means that most people will probably have tons of packages arriving at the front door in the next couple of weeks, making them a perfect target for a holiday robbery (we've all seen Home Alone, right?). The Ring Video Doorbell can make the perfect early holiday gift for yourself or your loved ones. Peace of mind and safety is the best gift, especially when its 40% off on Amazon right now.
With the Ring Video Doorbell, you'll get live video feed of what's happening at your door on your smartphone, tablet or PC. The latest model of the Ring Video Doorbell features improved motion detection, privacy zones and better night vision. In addition to seeing what's happening, you can also talk to whoever is at the front door, even if you aren't home.
I have a Ring Video Doorbell on my own front door, and I love it. Its very handy when you're expecting a package all day and don't want to miss the delivery person. You can also check when you didn't get a package you were expecting and want to make sure it wasn't stolen.
The Ring Video Doorbell is a fantastic gift for people of all ages. I love the extra sense of security it gives me and I am sure many other young adults would appreciate the gift as well. The doorbell is so simple to operate and install that my mom uses one and loves it as well.