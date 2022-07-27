As much as I love my pets, the hair they leave behind on the floors and my sofa can cause me some minor allergy concerns. For those with larger spaces than my New York apartment, a corded vacuum cleaner like the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum can help reduce the pet hair in your home. The usual price of this vacuum is $499, but at Walmart, you can get it for only $399 right now
The Dyson Animal 2 is a corded version of their signature vacuum line, but it also comes with the signature ball design, so you can turn the vacuum on the fly to get those nooks in your home. Plus, you'll get self-adjusting cleaner heads so you can keep vacuuming without pausing to adjust for carpeted surfaces or wood floors.
The vacuum cleaner uses HEPA filtration to clean your home of bacteria and pet allergens. Plus, it's a bagless design – just pull out the bin and press a button, and the dirt will drop into the trash can.
As someone who has followed Dyson deals for over a year, for full transparency, Dyson deals are fairly rare, and when they do go on sale, they never stay in stock. If this vacuum sounds like an amazing option for your home, you should pick it up for $399 today. Or, if you'd prefer a cordless vacuum, be sure to check out our picks for the best vacuums for pet hair.