Dyson's Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan is $100 off right now

Run, don't walk, to get this fan, which sells out quickly in this surprise sale.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

The summer heat refuses to abate, and with temperatures soaring to record highs in parts of the US, staying cool is more important than ever. For those that want a high-quality fan that doubles as an air purifier, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan can help keep your home cool and the air you breathe free from harmful particles. Right now, it's on sale for $299, or $100 off original price.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan

 $299 at Dyson

The fan can oscillate up to 70 degrees to improve airflow around any space, and it can even cool you when you need to beat the heat. With its signature 360 ̊ filtration system, the HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size to keep your air clean and fresh in your home. It's also only 7.8-inches wide, meaning it can fit into small apartment spaces or larger rooms to keep your home fresh and cool. You'll also get a handy remote so you can control it from the comfort of your sofa.

A fan of Dyson, I've been following their products for over a year now, and finding a Dyson fan on sale is akin to finding a rare treasure. Rarely do they go on sale, and when they do, their stock is very limited and they sell out quickly. If you're planning on adding this to your home, I recommend you purchase as soon as possible. Stock is most likely very limited and once it's out of stock, there is no guarantee it will come back in stock before the sale expires.

