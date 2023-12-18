Eve just launched the world's first Matter-over-Thread smart outlet. Here's what it can do

. Eve Systems

Eve Systems just launched three new Matter-enabled products, including the world's first Matter smart outlet. The $50 smart outlet that replaces a standard dual wall outlet will be available on February 6, 2024.

According to the company, it connects to Matter over Thread (versus Matter over Wi-Fi), features two individually controlled receptacles, and provides advanced energy monitoring for Samsung SmartThings and Apple Home users.

That's especially useful come winter time, when people are staying indoors and rely more on the various appliances throughout the house. Being able to monitor the power consumption can mean paying a little more (or less) for the electronics bill.

The Eve Light Switch is a Matter-enabled smart switch to replace a standard light switch. The product allows for easier control of lights through a mobile app, voice assistant, and automation, and will be available in the second quarter of 2024 -- also for $50. For reference, smart light switches -- including ones from reputable brands tested by ZDNET -- sell for around $20.

"The Eve Energy Outlet, Eve Light Switch, and Eve Blinds integrate seamlessly into modern interiors and are a great choice for homeowners looking to design a comprehensive, long-lasting, and energy-efficient smart home infrastructure", says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. "Thanks to Matter, they are the most future-proof choices to manage energy usage, lighting and shading."

Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that works as a universal compatibility standard to control smart home devices regardless of the automation system used. A compatible hub is needed, depending on a user's setup, but many popular smart home hubs work as Matter controllers, like the Google Nest Hub, Samsung SmartThings Station, and Apple HomePod.