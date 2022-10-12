'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but you still have time to save on that product you've had your eye on. If you've been looking for a way to keep tabs on your furry friend while you're out of the house, the Furbo 360 Dog Camera is currently 30% off on Amazon.
As one of the best pet cameras on the market, this product rarely gets under the $157 mark, but during Amazon's October Prime Day, you can get it for $147.
Aside from its treat tossing feature -- which dogs and cats alike will love -- the Furbo camera has helpful features like night vision, two-way audio capabilities, and 1080p full HD video so that you can see what your pet is up to and talk to them at all times. In addition, it has a barking sensor that detects when your dog starts barking, so you can easily see if something is wrong or talk to them to calm them down.
Plus, this pet camera works seamlessly with any Echo Show device, so you can ask Alexa to show you what your dog is up to in the other room (and to ensure that he isn't eating your new shoes).
