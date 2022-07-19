/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home

The 5 best pet cameras: Keep an eye on your cat or pup

What is the best pet camera? ZDNet chose the Furbo Dog Camera. We analyzed features such as camera quality and two-way audio to determine the top pet cameras, as well as some alternatives worth considering.
allison-murray-2.jpg
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

In a perfect world, you would be with your pet 24/7 and bring them everywhere with you. However, that's not always the case -- sometimes, your pet must be at home without you.

If you want to check in on your dog or cat while you're out, a pet camera is a great option to ensure your furry friend doesn't cause any trouble, and some models can even feed them their favorite treats or let you talk to them.

We've rounded up the best pet cameras with these features and more to keep tabs on your pups and felines. 

Furbo Dog Camera

Best pet camera overall
A white pet camera tossing treats into a corgi next to it
Furbo

Features: 1080p full HD | 160-degree viewing angle | Two-way audio

The Furbo Dog Camera is our pick for the best pet camera, thanks to its wide variety of features at a decent price point. Aside from its treat tossing feature, which every pet will love, it has night vision, two-way audio, and 1080p full HD video so you can see what your pet is up to and talk to them at all times. It even has a barking sensor to detect when your dog is barking, so you can tune in to see if something is wrong or talk to them to calm them down. Plus, it works with an Echo Show device, so you can ask Alexa to show you what your dog is up to in the other room (and that he isn't eating your shoe again).

Pros:

  • Great camera quality and night vision
  • Treat-tossing feature
  • Barking sensor

Cons:

  • Best for dogs rather than cats
  • App connectivity could be better 
View now at FurboView now at Amazon

SKYMEE Owl Robot

Best interactive pet camera
A pet camera on the floor with a golden dog looking at it
SKYMEE

Features: 1080p Full HD | 4x zoom | Two-way audio | 130-degree wide-wangle view

This pet camera is an all-in-one interactive toy, camera, and treat dispenser. You can virtually control it via the free app to move it around a room or your yard and follow your pet, keeping them interested and entertained. Other features include two-way audio so your pet can follow your voice, night vision, and eight hours of continuous battery life on a single charge.

Pros:

  • Moves around to follow your pet or keep them entertained
  • Treat dispensing
  • Works outside as well

Cons:

  • Must buy TF card separately to have automatically recorded videos
  • Does not work on thick carpet 
View now at Amazon

Owlet Home Pet Camera

Best budget pet camera
A corgi dog peeking over a counter with a pet camera on it
Owlet Home

Features: 1080p camera | Two-way audio | 165-degree field of view

The Owlet Home pet camera is a more budget-friendly option that still has great features like two-way audio, Live HD streaming, and treat dispensing capabilities. It also has night vision and motion detection that alerts you via the app when your pet is active near the camera and lets you record your voice and set it to play when a treat pops out. To prevent your pet from knocking it over, the device comes with holes to hang it on a wall and suction cups to secure it to a hard surface. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa devices.

Pros:

  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Live HD video streaming
  • Inexpensive for its features

Cons:

  • Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
  • Microphone to speak to your pet could be louder 
View now at PetcoView now at Amazon

Petcube Play 2

Best pet camera for cats
A cube pet camera with a white cat reaching out towards it
Petcube

Features: 1080p HD video | 160-degree field of view | 4x digital zoom | Two-way audio

This pet camera is perfect for your feline friend. It has a built-in laser toy you can remotely control that cats will love while you are away for the day. While on the expensive side, this pet camera has premium features like real-time sound and motion alerts, premium two-way audio with four microphones, built-in Alexa assistant so you can order your pet's favorite treats with your voice, and built-in vet chat to chat with a licensed vet if you have any questions about your pet's behavior. In addition, the nonstick rubber bottom makes it harder for your mischievous cat to knock it over.

Pros:

  • The laser will keep cats occupied and active
  • Amazon Alexa capabilities
  • Built-in vet chat

Cons:

  • Most expensive option on our list
  • Additional special features are only available with a monthly subscription 
View now at AmazonView now at PetcubeView now at Chewy

Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation)

Best smart home pet camera
Four Google Nest cameras in a row
Google

Features: 1080p HD video | 135-degree field of view | 6x digital zoom | 4 color options

If you're looking for a smart home device that can double as a pet camera, the Google Nest Cam is a great option to keep a watchful eye on your dog or cat that works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices. You can set activity zones that only cover the areas you want to be notified about, and it has night vision up to 15 feet, so you can see what your furry friends are getting up to late at night. It also has 6x zoom and two-way audio with noise cancellation.

Pros:

  • Two-way audio that includes noise cancellation
  • Activity zones
  • Can control the other smart home devices in your home

Cons:

  • No pet-specific features 
View now at TargetView now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

What is the best pet camera?

The best pet camera is the Furbo Dog Camera, due to its camera quality, unique features like a treat dispenser and a barking sensor, and its price.

Pet camera

Price

Features

Furbo Dog Camera

$118

1080p full HD, 160-degree viewing angle, two-way audio, and night vision

SKYMEE Owl Robot

$170

1080p Full HD, 4x zoom, two-way audio, 130-degree wide-wangle view, and night vision

Owlet Home Pet Camera

$76.49

1080p camera, two-way audio, 165-degree field of view, night vision, and motion detection

Petcube Play 2

$199

1080p HD video, 160-degree field of view, 4x digital zoom, two-way audio with four microphones, and motion alerts

Google Nest Cam

$100

1080p HD video, 135-degree field of view, 6x digital zoom, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and activity zones

Which pet camera is right for you?

Any of these pet cameras are great options—it ultimately comes down to what video qualities are important to you, what (if any) special features you want, and what price you're willing to spend.

Choose this pet camera...

If you want...

Furbo Dog Camera

The best overall option. 

SKYMEE Owl Robot 

A pet camera that can interact with your dog or cat.

Owlet Home Pet Camera

A budget-friendly pet camera.

Petcube Play 2

A pet camera with a built-in laser that cats will love. 

Google Nest Cam

A smart home device that can keep tabs on your furry friend.

How did we choose these pet cameras?

We chose these pet cameras after extensive research into the product category. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each pet camera stand out, and the video quality of each camera.

Do I need a pet camera?

While a camera made specifically for pets can have fun features like treat dispensers or barking detection, you can still check in on your pet with an indoor security camera. If you opt for a regular indoor camera, be sure to still look for features like motion detection, 1080p video quality, and different viewing angles.

In addition, you can always turn on your computer's webcam while you are away and use Skype or FaceTime to see what your cat or dog is getting up and record the session. 

Can pet cameras help with separation anxiety?

Each pet is different and has different emotions/triggers when it comes to separation anxiety. While a pet camera with two-way audio that allows your pet to hear your voice might help some animals, others might find it stressful that you aren't physically there or get triggered by the look/sounds of the pet camera itself. You know your pet best—so you'll know what works for them!

Are there alternative pet cameras to consider?

Here are a few other options worth looking into:

Reolink Indoor Security Camera

 $42.49 at Amazon

eufy Pet Camera

 $170 at Amazon

Enabot Ebo SE Moving Home Security Camera

 $119 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy
screen-shot-2022-07-11-at-3-40-54-pm.png

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy

Business
An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant
screen-shot-2022-07-12-at-5-53-45-pm.png

An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant

Business
United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy
screen-shot-2022-04-04-at-9-34-16-am.png

United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy

Business