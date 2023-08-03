'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
GE Lighting launches new smart hexagon light panels
GE Lighting has officially launched the new Cync Smart Hexagon Panels that were announced during CES earlier this year as part of its Dynamic Effects line. The panels, available in a 7-pack or 10-pack and a 5-pack extension kit, each feature six segments that can be controlled separately for optimal customization.
The hexagonal panels connect to Wi-Fi as a single smart light fixture, so there's no need to purchase a separate hub, and they are controlled with the Cync mobile app powered by Savant. The app is intuitive and easy to use, and lets users access preset light shows, create their own, or set the panels to music.
The Cync Dynamic Effects line of smart products includes the new Hexagon Light Panels, smart neon lights, smart light bulbs, and outdoor and indoor light strips.
"Consumers will enjoy the ability to integrate these products together and control them easily to create the best possible smart lighting experience from a trusted brand known for quality," according to Kara Perdue, vice president of product management at GE Lighting.
The new Hexagon Panels can display millions of colors through the Cync app, be dimmed or brightened at the user's convenience, and are expandable. As they're smart, they can be controlled remotely, work with set schedules, or be part of automations.
Customers can arrange the panels to match the design they'd like on their walls and then attach them using the self-adhesive backing. The inline control also allows users to turn the smart panels on and off, and choose one of the preset light shows.
The new Cync Smart Hexagon Panels start at $100 and are now available for purchase.