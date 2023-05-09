GE Cync is bringing the smarts to neon lights

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Remember back when having a neon sign in your home was peak coolness? It appears GE Cync remembers. The smart lighting company is officially launching its new Neon-Shape smart lights that, yes, look just like neon lights. The kicker? The lights can be shaped into almost any design you can think of, as long as they're long enough, of course.
The new GE Cync Neon-Shape smart lights, which were originally announced at CES this year, come in two sizes, 10- or 16-feet long, and each includes a control box, set of mounting clips, screws, nails, and layout templates. They're available now at Lowe's and will be available on Amazon in the next few weeks and other retailers soon.
The lights can be shaped to fit your own original design or, if you're not feeling too creative, you can use one of the included templates to set your pattern. After the design is set, you can trim the light strip, if needed, apply the included end cap, and mount.
The Neon-Shape smart lights are easy to install, thanks to the included clips and hardware. With many smart products touting easy, DIY installation, I put them to the test in my home -- and the results were great.
After customizing the shapes, setting them up, and playing with different effects on the app, I have to admit the hardest part was choosing what design to make with them.
Custom-shaped neon lights aside, these GE Cync lights are Wi-Fi enabled. They can be set up with the Cync app, powered by Savant, to control the brightness, and set custom light shows. There's over 16 million colors to choose from in the app, and many pre-sets available to use with your lights.
The Neon-Shape lights also include one of my favorite features in a smart light -- on-device music syncing. They can sync to your favorite music for an immersive experience, but instead of doing this by syncing to a music app on your phone, they do it with a built-in microphone.
The mic on the strip light makes the lights react to the sounds nearby, so it can work with your gaming setup or movie audio, not just the music from your phone.
Cync smart lights are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, including these Neon-Shape smart lights. That being said, these latest neon lights won't yet support Matter, which is an open-source connectivity standard for smart home technology. It's unclear if an update for Matter support will roll out in the future.
If you're looking for something customizable, eye-catching, and innovative, these GE Cync Neon-Shape smart lights can be a great addition. The seamless color-changing features on the lights, along with the intuitive Cync app, make for an easy and fun experience, but the level of customization is the icing on the cake.