Govee's new smart lights use AI to match your monitor's colors in real time

After announcing the groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence through a proprietary algorithm at CES 2023, Govee is finally making the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit available for purchase today for the price of $300.
Govee uses artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve real-time color matching with practically zero noticeable delays. It does this through a proprietary algorithm named CogniGlow, which analyzes and learns images displayed onscreen to match the colors through smart lighting effects.
Right out of the box, the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit comes with everything you need to get started -- think of it as your AI light show starter kit. The box includes the HDMI AI Sync Box, two light bars, and one LED light strip for a monitor sized 27 to 34 inches.
For now, the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box supports over 30 customized lighting effects for games like League of Legends, Apex, Valorant, and Overwatch 2, with support for more games to come.
But you don't have to use the AI Gaming Sync Box with those games alone. If you choose Video Mode on the Govee app, you can play different videos and games and still see a color-matching light show with 99% accuracy, a promising feature for a potential immersive home theater powered by Govee.
The new Neon Rope Light for desks puts the cherry on top of this immersive lighting setup. Available for purchase on April 10, 2023 for the price of $90, the strip has a silicone coating for a smooth, neon look, and features 42 independent controllable light segments -- it's also poised to support Matter this summer.
The Neon light strip can work in tandem with the AI Gaming Sync Box, which also supports syncing with other Govee lights for a fully immersive experience.