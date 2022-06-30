/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home

Get a Dyson V8 Fluffy Vacuum and save $150

Stock is very limited one of Dyson's vacuums designed for pet hair, so be sure to get this deal as soon as possible.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

If you're anything like me and have two cats, the pet hair can be endless, especially during the summer shedding season. That's why I love the Dyson V8 Fluffy vacuum - and it's currently discounted price for only $300, saving you $150 on this handy tool.

Dyson V8 Fluffy vacuum

 $299 at Walmart

First featured on our best Fourth of July deals, any sale on a Dyson is a great one. Usually, they stay at full price, and when they do go on sale, it's easy to see why the stock vanishes quickly. The cordless, hassle-free vacuum can clean up pet hair, dirt, and debris for up to 40 minutes, and comes with a powerful digital V9 motor for sucking up the messiest spills.

In addition to the five heads this vacuum comes with, the soft roller brush head works on carpeted and wood floors. The vacuum also preserves wood floors with the soft rollers, preventing your floors from unexpected scratches.

You can also adjust the height from the vacuum, so if you're taller or shorter, you can adjust to your personal preference. 

Like we said, Dyson vacuums are rarely on sale, and when they do, any current stock is very limited. If you're considering picking up this vacuum, we strongly recommend that you pick this up sooner rather than later. Not only do we not know how long this sale will last, but we don't know how much of the small stock is left, either.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)
screen-shot-2022-06-22-at-3-50-54-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)

Business
US weather, climate forecasting is about to get way better
screen-shot-2017-09-07-at-1.jpg

US weather, climate forecasting is about to get way better

Innovation
Cybersecurity leaders are anticipating mass resignations within the year - here's why
cybersecurity

Cybersecurity leaders are anticipating mass resignations within the year - here's why

Security