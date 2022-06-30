Get a Dyson V8 Fluffy Vacuum and save $150

If you're anything like me and have two cats, the pet hair can be endless, especially during the summer shedding season. That's why I love the Dyson V8 Fluffy vacuum - and it's currently discounted price for only $300, saving you $150 on this handy tool.
First featured on our best Fourth of July deals, any sale on a Dyson is a great one. Usually, they stay at full price, and when they do go on sale, it's easy to see why the stock vanishes quickly. The cordless, hassle-free vacuum can clean up pet hair, dirt, and debris for up to 40 minutes, and comes with a powerful digital V9 motor for sucking up the messiest spills.
In addition to the five heads this vacuum comes with, the soft roller brush head works on carpeted and wood floors. The vacuum also preserves wood floors with the soft rollers, preventing your floors from unexpected scratches.
You can also adjust the height from the vacuum, so if you're taller or shorter, you can adjust to your personal preference.
Like we said, Dyson vacuums are rarely on sale, and when they do, any current stock is very limited. If you're considering picking up this vacuum, we strongly recommend that you pick this up sooner rather than later. Not only do we not know how long this sale will last, but we don't know how much of the small stock is left, either.