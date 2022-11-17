Cradlewise

New parents can all agree on one major factor: a good night's sleep for the baby means not only a happy little one but also (somewhat more) rested parents. While you can buy a "dumb" crib, it makes sense to invest in a smart crib that you can use for a long time and keep track of your baby's movements and sleep schedule. The Cradlewise smart crib can do all of this – and more. It also just happens to be as low as $1,299 right now, depending on the cradle delivery date.

This smart crib can be your one-stop shop for keeping tabs on your baby while he or she snoozes away. It's a three-in-one that can track sleep and can sense when your baby is starting to awaken. It can also learn the sleep schedule so it can automatically know when it's still sleeping time. You can even check your baby's sleep data from the accompanying app to get a more in-depth look -- and to help improve your baby's and your sleep.

Because it's a smart crib, it can monitor your baby via a built-in camera so you can check on your baby while he or she is sleeping. If your baby needs to be soothed, you can set it to bounce in both crib and bassinet mode to help your baby nod off. The bounce was designed to mimic a parent bouncing a baby, and according to reviews, it really works.

For when your baby sleeps, it comes with various options. The white noise features a whirring fan, air conditioner hum, or even TV static. The other options include a pink noise to stimulate the sound of winds and steady rainfall, or brown noise, which simulates thunder or a roaring river, to help keep your baby asleep.

At $700 off, the 35% off price tag is the lowest price to date on this smart baby crib. You can add it to your cart today to get it for the $1,299 price tag. You can also invest in a smart sock to keep track of your baby's wellness too.