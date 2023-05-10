Level is partnering with Rejuvenation to level up smart lock design

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The smart home market is getting a style injection today. Level has partnered with Rejuvenation, a home goods manufacturer, to create sleek new exterior door handles for smart homes. With five models each in three finishes, you can skip the chunky keypad smart lock look altogether with these options.
Thank Rejuvenation for the stylish looks, but the brains are all courtesy of Level, the maker of the popular Level Lock+. The five new handle sets house the Level Bolt, the smart deadbolt mechanism that lets users unlock their door from their phones or using voice control.
Also: iPhone users, this smart lock was literally made for you
With the Level Bolt, users can set up automations in the Level app, to have the door unlock hands-free each time you come home, auto-lock a couple minutes later when you're inside, and share access with others that need occasional entry, like dog walkers or house cleaners.
The smart lock mechanism will be concealed within the high-end exterior door sets, which include three lever models, the Trask, Richmond, Bowman; and two knob models, the Irving and Rigdon, each available in three finishes: aged brass, oil-rubbed bronze, and polished nickel.
Also: Putting off installing smart locks? Here's why I'm glad I finally did
The price tags for these smart locks are as high-end as the finishes, ranging from $398 to $768.
Level is known for working seamlessly within the Apple ecosystem, as you can easily add your Level Locks to HomeKit and control them with Siri, through your iPhone or HomePod. But the Level lineup of smart locks, including the Level Bolt inside these Rejuvenation door locks, works with both iOS and Android devices.