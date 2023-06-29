/>
The best Ring doorbells (and how to pick the right one for your home)

Looking to upgrade your front door? ZDNET compared the best Ring doorbells that have security features like two-way audio, night vision, motion detection, and more.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Alison DeNisco Rayome

Gone are the days of not answering the door because you don't know who's there. Video doorbells allow you to see who is at your door whether you're home or not, improving home security and deterring porch pirates from stealing your packages.

One of the more popular video doorbell brands on the market is Amazon's Ring. Ring video doorbells (there are currently nine options available) have HD video and motion detection, and connect to a mobile app as well as other compatible Amazon smart home devices, so you can ask Alexa, "Who is at the door?"

Also: The best home security cameras

We compared every Ring video doorbell the company offers, looking at camera types, wired and wireless options, and price. Our pick for the best Ring video doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. Check out the other Ring doorbell options worth considering below for their different features and prices, so you can find the best fit for your home. 

The best Ring doorbells of 2023

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Best Ring doorbell overall
A Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 against a white background
Ring/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • High-quality video features
  • Bird-eye view
  • Works with existing doorbell chime
Cons
  • A little expensive
More Details

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 specs: Power: Wired | Video: 1536p HD+ Live Video, HDR, Live View, Color Night Vision | Field of View: 150° horizontal, 150° vertical | Audio: Two-way talk | Motion detection: 3D with Bird's Eye View

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 was the first Ring device to feature 3D Motion Detection, which reduces false motion alerts like cars or the wind. When combined with Bird's Eye View, you'll get a map showing the exact path someone took when approaching your front door. 

For those times when you are not home, there are built-in Alexa greetings that you can choose from when you subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan, as well as package alerts.

This is a wired doorbell, so you will face a slightly more complicated installation process than your average wireless model. However, with so many features, this Ring doorbell is worth it, plus you can even use your existing doorbell sound. 

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Best budget Ring doorbell
Ring Wired Video Doorbell
Ring/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Two-way audio and night vision
Cons
  • Does not work with existing doorbell chime when hardwired
  • Not as advanced features as other options
More Details

Ring Video Doorbell Wired specs: Power: Wired | Video: 1080 HD Live Video, Live View, Night Vision | Field of view: 155° horizontal, 90° vertical | Audio: Two-way audio with noise cancellation | Motion detection: Customizable zones

If you're looking for something a little less expensive, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is only $65 and still has all the essential features you'd need. It has live video and live view, night vision, two-way audio, and customizable motion detection zones you can set within the app.

It's a smaller model than other Ring video doorbells, but some may prefer that for their home aesthetic. Just keep in mind this doorbell does not work with an existing doorbell chime -- you'll have to pair it with a Ring Chime or a compatible Alexa device to hear the doorbell ring. 

Also: The best cheap video doorbells

Ring Peephole Cam

Best Ring doorbell for apartments
Ring Peephole Cam Video Doorbell
Ring/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Traditional peephole with techy features
  • Affordable
  • Easy to install
Cons
  • No smart home compatibility
More Details

Ring Peephole Cam specs: Power: Battery | Video: 1080p HD | Field of view: 155° horizontal, 90° vertical | Audio: Two-way talk with noise cancellation | Motion detection: Adjustable motion zones

Not all homes require a large viewing area, so Ring created the Peephole Cam Video Doorbell to serve as the best wireless doorbell for apartments. Equipped with an impact sensor, the camera also notifies users when someone knocks at the door instead of merely recognizing when someone has rung the doorbell. 

With this model, HD video meets two-way audio, so you don't have to open the door to communicate. There's also a 1080p HD camera for clear viewing, and you can connect to Alexa for instant alerts and other smart features. Advanced motion detection allows you to tweak the sensors to focus on the areas most important to you, whether it is a package on the ground or a visitor's face.

Also: The best wireless video doorbells

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Best battery-powered Ring doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell 4
Ring/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Color videos
  • Enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Interchangeable face plates
Cons
  • Oversized
  • Pricey
More Details

Ring Video Doorbell 4 specs: Power: Battery | Video: 1080 HD Live Video, Live View, Night Vision | Field of view: 160° horizontal, 84° vertical | Audio: Two-way audio with noise cancellation | Motion detection: Customizable zones

With HD video and night vision, you can rely on doorbell notifications or activate your built-in motion sensors with your customizable zones with your Ring Video Doorbell 4. The standout feature of this Ring doorbell is that it has color pre-roll videos, so you can see (in color) up to four extra seconds of what happened before your package was delivered or any other motion was detected.

It also has interchangeable face plates to match your home's exterior. Plus, its enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi means it'll stay connected to your smart home devices more reliably. 

Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Best Ring doorbell splurge
Ring Video Doorbell Elite
Ring/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Reliable Ethernet connection
  • Most advanced features
  • 160° horizontal view
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Requires advanced DIY skills or professional installation
More Details

Ring Video Doorbell Elite specs: Power: Wired | Video: 1080 HD Video, Live View, Night Vision | Field of view: 160° horizontal, 90° vertical | Audio: Two-way audio with noise cancellation | Motion detection: Customizable motion zones

The Ring Doorbell Elite is the most expensive model Ring offers, but it also has the most features. The doorbell connects to your Echo devices to act as a sort of answering machine: it illuminates and sends announcements to devices when visitors press your doorbell button or if some kind of motion is detected. Ring advertises this model for small businesses or larger homes.

Since an ethernet connection powers it, it can stay online and maintain power if the Wi-Fi goes out unexpectedly.

What is the best Ring doorbell?

Out of Ring's lineup, the best Ring doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 because of its high-quality 1536p HD+ live video and its unique Bird's Eye View feature. 

Ring doorbell

Price

Video

Field of view

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

$250

1536p HD+ Live Video, HDR, Live View, Color Night Vision     

150° horizontal, 150° vertical    

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

$65

1080 HD Live Video, Live View, Night Vision    

155° horizontal, 90° vertical     

Ring Peephole Cam

$130

1080p HD     

155° horizontal, 90° vertical    

Ring Video Doorbell 4

$160

1080 HD Live Video, Live View, Night Vision    

160° horizontal, 84° vertical     

Ring Video Doorbell Elite

$350

1080 HD Video, Live View, Night Vision    

160° horizontal, 90° vertical     

Which Ring doorbell is right for you?

Since Ring offers so many different models, it really comes down to the more minor features like field of view, video quality, and price point when choosing which Ring doorbell is best for you.

Choose this Ring doorbell..

If you want...

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

The best overall Ring doorbell. It has built-in Alexa greetings plus the Bird's Eye View feature.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

An affordable Ring doorbell. Even at $65, it still has two-way audio and night vision.

Ring Peephole Cam

A Ring doorbell for an apartment or condo. This doorbell has a special knocking feature that can detect when someone is knocking on your door.

Ring Video Doorbell 4

A rechargeable Ring doorbell that's easy to install. It even has color pre-roll videos so you can see what happened before someone approached your door.

Ring Video Doorbell Elite

An expensive Ring doorbell for businesses or large homes. It runs on an ethernet connection to maintain power at all times.

How did we choose these Ring doobells?

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best wireless doorbells.

  • Camera: Whether it's a high-definition resolution, night vision, or live video, there are several different types of camera systems Ring offers. Consider what video features are most important to you.
  • Field of view: Be sure to measure how wide your front porch or doorstep stretches so you can purchase the Ring doorbell with the appropriate field of view.
  • Power: Ring offers both wireless and wired doorbells, so consider which installation option is best for you and your current setup.
  • Price: Ring doorbells range drastically in price, from $65 up to $350, so consider your budget and what you're willing to spend.

Are wired or wireless Ring doorbells better?

It really depends on your home. Wired options will require installation but will likely work with your existing doorbell system. Wireless options require batteries, are easier to install, and allow you to put the doorbell virtually anywhere near the front of your home if, for example, you don't have a traditional front door setup.

Do you need a subscription with a Ring doorbell?

One of the only drawbacks to getting a Ring doorbell is that you need a subscription to Ring Protect to actually save and share your photos and videos, or to access other features like alerts and away mode. Subscription prices will cost you between $4-$20 per month depending on your plan and the amount of Ring devices you have

However, If you decide to forgo the subscription, you'll still get alerts whenever someone rings the doorbell or when there is motion, but you can only view the live stream. 

Are there alternative Ring doorbells worth considering?

Ring has other options worth looking into if you want something different than our top picks. Here are some of the other best Ring doorbells available. 

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Best alternative for battery life

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

With People-Only mode and predetermined Motion Zones, you'll be able to conserve battery life, so your video doorbell will not be triggered by a passing squirrel or leaves blowing in the wind. 

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best alternative for night vision

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

This Ring doorbell offers color night vision, which adds color to video in low light for improved clarity. 

Ring Video Doorbell Wired next to a Ring Chime device

Best bundle alternative

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Chime

If you also need a doorbell chime with your Ring doorbell, you can opt for this bundle that includes the Video Doorbell Wired and the Ring Chime so the two devices work seamlessly together. 

