Meet the new Arlo Essential video doorbell and security cameras
Arlo just announced a new generation of its Essential security cameras to give consumers more options for all-around protection in their homes. The upgraded lineup includes a new Essential video doorbell, indoor and outdoor cameras, and its popular Essential XL outdoor camera.
Although the line of Essential security cameras is Arlo's most affordable set of products, the latest generation boasts some high-end features, like noise-canceling audio and an integration with the new Arlo Security Tag.
The second generation of the Essential XL outdoor camera features four times the battery life as the outdoor Essential. It also has a 130-degree field of view, a built-in spotlight and siren to deter intruders, color night vision, and noise-canceling audio for two-way talk that is clear and easy to understand. The Essential XL outdoor camera costs $100 for the 1080p-resolution version and $150 for the 2K model.
Arlo's new Essential video doorbell features some of the first-generation's specs, such as head-to-toe 180-degree field of view, night vision, weather resistance, two-way audio in the form of video calls from visitors, a built-in siren that can be triggered automatically or manually, and more.
The second-generation Essential video doorbell is now available with 2K resolution for $130 or 1080p for $80. Users will be able to have guests leave a voice message when they cannot come to the door that they can listen to at their leisure via the Arlo Secure mobile app.
Arlo's new Essential video doorbell is also compatible with the Arlo Security Tag, allowing users to disarm their Arlo security system by just tapping the tag on the doorbell without opening the Arlo app.
The new Essential indoor and outdoor cameras have a 130-degree viewing angle, noise-canceling two-way talk, night vision, integrated siren, and two available options for HD and 2K. The indoor Essential camera also has an automated privacy shield that can be controlled through the app, so you don't feel like you're being watched. The camera starts at $40 for 1080p and it's $80 for the 2K resolution model.
The Arlo Essential outdoor camera also has an integrated spotlight, starting at $50 for the HD-resolution version and $100 for 2K.