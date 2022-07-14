/>
X
Did you miss out on Prime Day? Get the Echo Show 15 and get a free Echo Show 5

For only $249, you can build out your Amazon smart home system with both Echo devices and save $84.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
echo-show-15-a.png
Amazon Echo Show 15

Prime Day may have just ended, but the sales Amazon is offering are still ongoing. If you missed out on building a new smart home system yesterday, you're in luck -- right now, you can buy the Echo Show 15 for $249. It's full price, but there's a catch to the savings. You can also add the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) for free, saving you $84.

Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 Bundle

 $249 at Amazon

This is a great deal because you can build a smart home ecosystem with both devices. You can put the Echo Show 15 on your living room wall as a handy calendar and timer while you keep the Echo Show 5 in your kitchen to walk you through the latest recipes. Or vice versa, or you can use the Show 5 as an alarm clock in your bedroom.

With the Echo Show 15, you get a 15.6" Full HD (1080p) smart display that, when not in use, can display your favorite family pictures. For long-distance families, its 5MP camera captures images and can be used to catch up via video chat. You can also catch Netflix, and other hit shows from the large display.

Plus, with the addition of the Echo Show 5, you will get a smaller 5.5-inch screen that comes with a 2MP camera for those same video chats with friends and family. Like its larger sibling, you can watch Prime and other streaming services from a small device.

Since Prime Day was yesterday, we don't really know how long this deal will last. If you're looking to upgrade your smart home, be sure to pick this bundle up today for $249.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

