Nanoleaf just launched the first Matter-certified holiday lights
Nanoleaf just launched a set of holiday string lights as part of its Essentials line, just in time for the holiday season. The new smart string lights are the first holiday lights to support Matter, allowing customers with a compatible smart home hub to control the device using their preferred smart home automation system.
Each of the 250 LED lights in the strings can be independently addressed for ultimate customization power, where users can choose from over 16 million colors to create rich gradients and colorful light shows. The lights will include nine preset Scenes with different themes to set the right ambiance. The Nanoleaf app offers a large library of preset light shows.
Suppose you're a fan of creating the perfect Griswold Christmas scene each year. In that case, these Nanoleaf Holiday Lights also allow for music synchronization to make your lights dance to the Christmas Vacation's soundtrack or the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, depending on your mood.
As simple and fun to use as this all sounds, it's worth noting that having a set of smart holiday lights with Matter support feels like a new and welcome era in the smart home world. If we can get Matter-compatible holiday lights, I'm excited to see what else is in the pipeline.
The Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights are available for pre-order at $120, and each package includes two connected strings that total 64 feet in length.