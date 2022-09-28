Amazon held the 2022 version of its annual devices and services event on Wednesday, Sept. 28. This comes just a few weeks before the e-commerce establishment's Prime Early Access sale, which is certain to draw in crowds of holiday shoppers.

We always go into this affair looking for Amazon's new updates on its Echo devices, if any. Echo speakers didn't get an upgrade in 2021's event, though we did get a new line of Echo Shows. In 2022, however, Amazon is flaunting a fresh lineup of Echo devices.

Echo Dot

Image: Amazon

The brand new 5th Generation Echo Dot brings more powerful audio to Amazon's most popular smart speaker. Amazon hadn't released a new version of the Echo Dot in two years since the 4th Gen Echo Dot launched in September 2020.

While the 5th Gen Echo Dot is the same size as its previous generation, this new smart speaker features a completely redesigned internal structure for double the bass output and crisper audio. The Echo Dot with Clock display now goes beyond the time to show calendar events and media information, making it a perfect addition for anyone looking for a sleek and compact smart speaker for a bedside table or office.

The 5th Gen Echo Dot now has both an accelerometer and temperature sensors, making it so a tap on the top of the device can control media and calls. The temperature sensor can give you the room temperature or run automations through Alexa, so she can automatically run your HVAC system when triggered by high or low temperature.

Amazon has also added eero mesh wifi functionality to Echo Dot, making each one a Wi-Fi extender that can add up to 1,000 feet of coverage for existing eero networks. This update is rolling out on October 20 for the 4th Generation Echo Dot as well.

Also: Soon, your Amazon Echo Dot will serve as an Eero wifi extender

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot remains Amazon's most popular smart speaker, and has been since its 2018 launch, so the new 5th Gen Echo Dot has some big, yet compact, shoes to fill.

Echo Dot Kids

Image: Amazon

Amazon unveiled two new characters for their Echo Dot Kids lineup: the Owl and Dragon. The new characters join Amazon's Echo Kids with a Tiger and Panda currently for sale. Kids can interact with these new characters complete with custom voices, as well as enjoy an Amazon Kids + subscription for one year. Each of the new Echo Dot Kids starts at $59.99 and will be available for sale next month.

Also: The best smart speakers: Battle of the voice assistants

Echo Studio

Image: Amazon

The Echo Studio is coming out with a new color and upgraded spatial audio processing that builds on its already existing 3D audio, with deeper bass and crisper sounds to fill the room. The Echo Studio currently retails for $199.99, with the white option available for pre-order today. Existing Echo Studio devices will be able to update for the improved audio experience as well.

Echo devices are known as an interaction platform for Amazon's smart voice assistant Alexa, which you can also use with any of the Echo Dots and Echo Shows. But the biggest difference between the Echo, Echo Studio, and the rest of the lineup is that it is Zigbee-enabled, making it a smart home hub that is able to connect Zigbee gadgets in your house.

Also: When is Amazon's Early Access Sale? Plus how to find the best deals

These Echo updates were widely welcome, though no upgrades were made to the Echo Show or the Echo Speaker. Amazon's older versions of the Echo Show include the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, Echo Show 10, and Echo Show 15, with the numbers on each model as an indicator of the screen size for each.