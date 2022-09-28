Soon, your Amazon Echo Dot will serve as an Eero Wi-Fi extender

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Soon, you'll be able to use the latest generation of Echo Dot as a Wi-Fi extender, Amazon announced Wednesday. Eero, the Amazon-owned mesh Wi-Fi brand, said it's bringing its Eero Built-in technology to the popular family of Amazon smart speakers.
Eero introduced its Built-in technology last year, with Ring Alarm Pro (Ring is another Amazon-owned brand). With Eero Built-in, the company's patented TrueMesh technology is embedded directly into the device.
Built-in enabled Echo devices will be able to add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing Eero network and support speeds up to 100 Mbps, Amazon said. The tech giant announced the new capability during its Amazon devices event on Wednesday.
The technology will be available with the all-new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (5th generation), as well as the 4th gen Echo on October 20. In the coming months, Amazon will deliver Eero Built-in to the 4th gen Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock through an over-the-air update.
Once your compatible Echo device is added to an Eero network and your Amazon account in the Eero app is linked, you can enable Eero Built-in. If your account is already linked, Eero will automatically detect compatible Echo devices on your network and use them to extend your Wi-Fi coverage.