The mid-century HomePod Mini tripod stand you didn't know you needed

I'll be honest, when I was first told about the Balolo Tripod Stand, in my mind I sort of rolled my eyes.
A stand for the HomePod Mini smart speaker is not something I ever thought I'd use or want, but I was slightly intrigued.
The stand has three legs made out of real wood, with a metal ring in the middle that acts as a base for the HomePod Mini.
It comes in black walnut or white oak, and it costs under $35 on Amazon.
There's no setup, because, well, it's a stand. You take it out of the box, put the HomePod Mini on it, and you're done.
What I like the most about the stand is how it makes it look like the legs are built right into the HomePod Mini.
In addition to the appealing design, there's an argument to be made that lifting the HomePod Mini off of your desk or table will help improve overall sound quality, but I can't say for certain that's the case.
Either way, if you're looking for a quick and easy way to make your HomePod Mini look even better, and also to avoid the dreaded HomePod ring that some surfaces are prone to, the Balolo Tripod Stand is a good choice.