Yeedi vac 2 pro robot vacuum and mop is $123 off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: Make sure you come home from work to clean floors with this Yeedi vac 2 pro robot vacuum and mop combo at 27% original retail price at Amazon.
I just moved into my first apartment, and all I can say is, "wow, I hate vacuuming." I know I'm not alone in this predicament. Also, I have a mix of carpet and hardwood floors, so adjusting the vacuum is something I constantly have to do.

This robot vacuum and mop has the technology to detect where obstacles may be and follow a path that knows where the carpet begins and ends. Additionally, this unit has a self-emptying system that can hold up to 30 days of dirt and dust. 

yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo (save $123 with on-page coupon)

 $326 at Amazon

Worried about it not being able to clean the whole house? This robot vacuum has a battery life of 240 minutes on a single charge. 

In the last two months, the price of this unit has fluctuated drastically, meaning, at 27% of its normal price tag of $450, there has never been a better time to secure this robot vacuum and mop during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

