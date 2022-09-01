'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're a keen gamer, setting up a dedicated space to enjoy the latest title can upgrade your experience, especially if you invest in a top-notch gaming desk.
To fully immerse yourself, especially on a PC, you need space to set up peripherals, including your mouse, keyboard, headset rack, speakers and maybe multiple monitor stands, too.
While a gaming room is ideal for hobbyists and pros, it's not an option for most people-- especially if you rent or live with family and friends. However, a corner complete with the right furniture can work just as well if you invest in a high-quality gaming desk.
Below, you will find ZDNET's recommendations for the best gaming desks of 2022. Whether you want a massive rig or convenient space saver, you can find a top pick that fits your budget.
Features: Sit-to-stand mechanism with exceptional cable management
The Secretlab Magnus Pro is the best gaming desk on the market. Although it's expensive, the Magnus Pro is a worthwhile purchase if you're willing to invest in a sturdy, cable-friendly, and ergonomic gaming desk.
The Magnus Pro builds on Secretlab's older Magnus metal desk by implementing sit-to-stand legs, a seamless RGB light system, and exceptional cable management.
Constructed out of metal, this sturdy desk is quite heavy, but that means it can handle the intricacies of your personalized gaming rig. If there's one gaming desk to rule them all, it's the Secretlab Magnus Pro.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: Abundant space and shelving
The Ikea Fredde is an excellent multi-use desk for both work and gaming. Ikea is known for its range of flat-pack furniture, and countless websites show you how to 'hack' the design basics. While the Fredde is undoubtedly basic, it has features especially useful for gamers, like off-the-floor shelves for your tower, printer, and speakers.
The desk includes a mid-height workstation for your keyboard (complete with cup holders and a cut-out for wires), a second shelf for monitors, and a top shelf for other items. You can also use trunking to hold your headset, while side panels keep out obtrusive light.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: An L-shape
The 17 Stories Fortunato gaming desk is a reversible L-shaped option that provides you with valuable extra space for positioning a second device next to your main tower PC. Available in a range of colors, sizes, and finishes, this desk suits gamers looking for a clean, industrial look with limited space.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: A design worthy of the modern gamer
The Arozzi Arena gaming desk is a rectangular gaming desk with a slight curve suitable for gaming enthusiasts and pros alike. The desk, available in various color combinations, can hold up to 176 pounds and offers plenty of space for your monitors, keyboard, speakers, and other peripherals. The noteworthy surface is covered in a microfiber material to give your mouse a huge field of play.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: A reversible design
The Green Forest reversible gaming desk is a suitable L-shaped option for gamers on the market for an affordable corner desk. You switch the desk's panels around to suit your needs, and you can even buy more than one unit to increase the available space and create a U-shaped gaming center.
Pros:
Cons:
The Secretlab Magnus Pro is our experts' pick for best overall gaming desk. However, it ultimately depends on what space you have available and if you're willing to invest in top-notch gear for long gaming sessions. We believe you can't go wrong with our top five picks, depending on your preferences related to features, storage, and shelving options.
Gaming desk
Shelves?
Suitable for small spaces?
Price
Secretlab Magnus Pro
Yes
Yes
$799
Ikea Fredde
Yes
Yes
$329
17 Stories
Yes
Yes
$164
Arozzi Arena
No
No
$369
Green Forest
No
Yes
$109
When you're buying a new gaming desk, consider its purpose. Will you only use this desk for gaming, or are you working from home, too? You should decide what shelves you may need, and take measurements to ensure the new desk fits your available space.
Choose this gaming desk…
If you want...
Secretlab Magnus Pro
A sit-to-stand gaming desk
Ikea Fredde
A customizable desk
17 Stories
An L-shaped desk for a small space
Arozzi Arena
A modern desk with a gamer vibe
Green Forest
A simple, budget-friendly desk
We considered size, durability, and additional gaming-specific features when analyzing gaming desks. We rated comfort and practicality of workstation space for keyboard and mouse use. Lastly, we noted extra components, including shelving, space for speakers, towers, and peripherals.
In short, yes. Most glass desks are manufactured from tempered glass to prevent cracks and scratches. As a result, these desks can support a fair amount of weight.
It ultimately depends on the manufacturer and style of desk, and you should check the manual to see how much weight it can safely support. Overall, glass desks should be safe enough for a standard PC -- and stylish to boot -- but you may miss useful shelving found on non-glass or glass-hybrid desks if you opt for a completely glass option.
Beyond how they are marketed, gaming desks are often designed with features that gamers find appealing. This can include extra shelving, a dedicated space for a tower PC, cable tidies, or pipes for hanging up headsets.
Now you have your gaming desk, is it worth investing in a gaming chair? If you're spending a lot of time at a desk -- whether for work or gaming -- the answer is yes.
Sitting in an uncomfortable, rigid chair for long periods of time can leave you stiff and result in long-term spinal problems. Gaming chairs are designed for comfort to support your back, and not only that -- they can serve as a stylish addition to your gaming corner, too.
While analyzing the best products on the market, we kept in mind that not everyone has space for a dedicated gaming room. Beyond personal preferences and available space, there are also differences in gaming equipment and play styles.
As a result, we've listed a few other options worth considering: