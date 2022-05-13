A wireless mouse can be a great addition to your home or traditional office, giving you freedom of movement on a desk without fear of tangling or damaging cables, and freeing up USB ports with Bluetooth connectivity. Many wireless mice have integrated, rechargeable batteries that can give you anywhere between 2 weeks and 4 months of use on a full charge as well as quick-charge features for hours of use with just a few minutes of charging time. Others use AA or AAA batteries for power while still giving several months of use before they need to be swapped out.

A wireless mouse often lets you reconfigure button layouts for custom inputs and quick commands in programs like Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, and even Excel or Word, allowing you to streamline your workflow. Some models are even able to control multiple devices at once, which is perfect for creative professionals who use multiple desktops or laptops for editing and rendering or transferring large files and folders between workstations. I've curated a shortlist of the best wireless mice available, and I've broken down their features to help you find the best fit for your needs and budget.

Also: Best mouse 2022: Top option that will click with any user

Logitech MX Master 3 Best wireless mouse overall Logitech Sensor: Optical | Max DPI: 4,000 | Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB | Configuration: Right-handed | Buttons: 4 | Programmable: Yes | Battery life: 70 days The Logitech MX Master 3 is an almost perfect wireless mouse. It features 4 programmable buttons and a dual-mode scroll wheel for both precision and speed scrolling through browser pages and documents. Each of the buttons can be programmed to perform specific tasks in different programs, allowing you to quickly add tables to Excel, switch editing tools in Photoshop, or back out of web pages. You can also control two different devices with the same mouse using Logitech's Flow cross-computer control scheme; you can connect the MX Master 3 to up to 3 different computers, tablets, or laptops in order to multitask in different programs or transfer files. The integrated battery lasts up to 70 days on a full charge, and just 1 minute of charging time gives you up to 3 hours of use, which is perfect for when you forgot to charge overnight and need a quick top-up. The mouse is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux computers, so you won't have to worry about connection issues no matter what your office uses. Pros: Windows, macOS, and Linux compatible

70-day battery with quick-charge

Control multiple computers simultaneously Cons: Right-handed configuration only

USB-C cable only for charging

Acer AMR820 Best budget wireless mouse Acer Sensor: Optical | Max DPI: 1,000 | Connectivity: USB receiver | Configuration: Ambidextrous | Buttons: 3 | Programmable: No | Battery life: 18 months The Acer AMR820 is a good example of not needing to spend a fortune to get a great wireless mouse. This slim, ambidextrous mouse has a fairly basic, 3-button design that's perfect for web browsing, creating spreadsheets and editing documents, and navigating through PC or Mac menus. The optical sensor has a max DPI of 1,000, giving you the best of both accuracy and cursor speed. It's powered by 2 AA batteries, giving you up to 18 months of use before you need to swap them out. Pros: 18-month battery life

Ambidextrous configuration

Good DPI Cons: No Bluetooth connectivity

Buttons not programmable

Logitech MX Vertical Best ergonomic wireless mouse Logitech Sensor: Optical | Max DPI: 4,000 | Connectivity: USB-C cable, Bluetooth, USB receiver | Configuration: Ergonomic right-handed | Buttons: 5 | Programmable: Yes | Battery life: 4 months The Logitech MX Vertical was our top choice for the best ergonomic mouse, and for a good reason. Its unique design puts your hand, wrist, and forearm in a more neutral resting position, helping to reduce muscle strain during long days at the computer. Each of the 5 buttons, as well as the scroll wheel, are within easy reach for quicker, more comfortable clicking and scrolling. The two thumb buttons are programmable, letting you perform specific tasks in different programs for a more efficient workflow. The optical sensor has a max DPI of 4,000, and a dedicated button lets you switch between different DPI levels for a cursor speed that best suits your personal preferences. Like its cousin, the MX Master 3, the MX Vertical is capable of controlling multiple computers or tablets simultaneously with Logitech's Flow software; when you connect to multiple devices via Bluetooth, you can move the cursor between computers for easier multitasking and faster file transfers. This mouse can connect to your computer via Bluetooth, USB receiver, or USB-C cable. And while the integrated battery gives you up to 4 months of use on a full charge, you can connect the USB-C cable to your mouse for continuous power when you need it. Pros: DPI selector button

Control multiple computers at once

Great battery Cons: No thumb scroll wheel

Learning curve for use

Lenovo Yoga mouse with laser presenter Best wireless mouse for travel Lenovo Sensor: Optical | Max DPI: 1,600 | Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB receiver | Configuration: Right-handed | Buttons: 4 | Programmable: No | Battery life: 60 days The Lenovo Yoga mouse is a great option for your mobile workstation if you often travel for work. This wireless mouse features an incredibly slim and compact design, measuring just 14mm thick, meaning you can slip it into your laptop or carry-on bag or even your pocket. A unique, twisting hinge lets you quickly change from a V-shaped mouse to a flat presentation pointer in seconds, seamlessly switching between controlling your laptop and flipping through report slides in a snap. The optical sensor has a max DPI of 1,600, making it perfect for typical home or office use, but there is a DPI selector button that allows you to set the cursor speed and sensitivity to suit your preferences. The integrated, rechargeable battery gives you up to 2 full months of use on a single charge, meaning you won't have to worry about your Yoga mouse dying in the middle of an important meeting or during a long business flight. Pros: Built-in presentation pointer

Good battery life

Bluetooth connectivity Cons: No macOS or Linux support

Buttons not programmable

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Best wireless mouse for gaming Razer Sensor: Optical | Max DPI: 20,000 | Connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed | Configuration: Right-handed | Buttons: 11 | Programmable: Yes | Battery life: 100 hours The Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse was our number one choice for the best gaming mouse, and though it's on the high end of pricey, it's worth every penny. It features 11 programmable buttons, which you can configure with Razer's Synapse 3 desktop app, allowing you to set up custom layouts for your favorite games. And with enough onboard memory to store up to 5 different profiles, it's perfect for anyone who shares a gaming computer or plays tons of different games and needs different layouts to suit. While the optical sensor has a max DPI of 20,000, the thumb paddle acts as a DPI throttle for pixel-precision aiming in FPS games. The integrated battery gives you up to 100 hours of use on a full charge, meaning you can game 8 hours a day for almost two full weeks before you need to recharge; and when recharge time does come, the onboard LED indicator lets you know well in advance, so your mouse doesn't die in the middle of a match. Pros: Great battery

Impressive DPI

Store up to 5 custom button layouts Cons: Expensive

Right-handed configuration only

Razer Synapse 3 app can be confusing

What is the best wireless mouse? My top pick is the Logitech MX Master 3. It has an impressive 70 day battery life, options for both Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and 4 programmable buttons for custom layouts. It also has an ergonomic design that helps to reduce hand, wrist, and forearm strain during long days at the office. Wireless mouse Price Battery life Max DPI Logitech MX Master 3 $99.99 70 days 4,000 Acer AMR820 $14.99 18 months 1,000 Logitech MX Vertical $99.99 4 months 4,000 Lenovo Yoga mouse $59.99 30 days 1,600 Razer Basilisk Ultimate $99.99 100 hours 20,000

Which wireless mouse is right for you? Once you've finalized a budget for a new wireless mouse, you should consider what number of buttons you need to be able to do your work and if you need to be able to reconfigure that layout as needed. You should also consider the wireless mouse's max DPI as well as if it has a DPI selector button to suit different programs, apps, and jobs. Battery life is another big factor to consider. Most wireless mice give you at least 2 weeks of use on a full charge or with fresh batteries, but if you want to be able to worry even less about your mouse, opt for a model that can last for a month or more before needing a recharge or new batteries. Choose this wireless mouse... If you need... Logitech MX Master 3 A well-rounded wireless mouse with great battery life Acer AMR820 A budget-friendly wireless mouse Logitech MX Verical An ergonomic wireless mouse Lenovo Yoga A wireless mouse that's perfect for working on-the-go Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless An excellent wireless mouse for gaming

How did we choose these wireless mice? Aside from the price, I chose a wide range of mice with different button configurations and layouts, as well as DPI sensitivities, connectivity options, and excellent battery lives. I also chose a lot of wireless mice that allow you to create custom button layouts and instant commands to suit your most-used programs and work style.

Are wired mice better than wireless? This is a pretty subjective question since both types of computer mice have their pros and cons. Wired mice have a continuous supply of power since they draw energy from your computer via USB connectivity, while wireless mice have either an integrated, rechargeable battery or require AAA or AA batteries that need to be replaced every so often. The drawback of a wired mouse is that you have to take up a USB port to use it, and the cable can get tangled and even damaged over time. Wireless mice give you more freedom of movement, and if they use Bluetooth to connect to your computer, free up a USB port for other peripherals, but they're often more expensive than their wired counterparts.

What are the disadvantages of wireless mice? One of the biggest downsides of a wireless mouse is that it is often going to cost much more than a wired version. This is because they use different, more expensive technology to work with your computer, increasing the end-user cost. Another disadvantage is their limited power supplies. The rechargeable battery or set of AAs might last you a month or more, but batteries can be drained faster if you change default settings like DPI sensitivity, and even how you connect your mouse to your computer; using Bluetooth rather than a USB dongle will drain the battery faster. In the end, your choice of wireless mouse should come down to a balance between cost, battery life, and features that make your job easier.

Is an optical sensor better than a laser for computer mice? Both types of sensors bounce light off of a surface to track mouse speed and movement. The differences lie in HOW they track that reflected/bounced light and how powerful the light is. A laser sensor is more powerful, allowing you to use it on a wider variety of surfaces, including glass-top desks, whereas an optical mouse is best suited for traditional mouse pads and opaque desktops. Optical sensors aren't as prone to acceleration as their laser counterparts, meaning that they can better track mouse movement over uneven surfaces and prevent weird cursor glitches. In the end, it comes down to your personal preferences when using mouse pads or a bare desktop with your mouse's sensor and your budget since laser mice can cost a bit more than their optical counterparts.

Are wireless mice good for gaming? Absolutely! There are plenty of quality choices out there if you want a wireless mouse for gaming, but my top pick is the Razer Basilisk Ultimate. It has a battery life of 100 hours, so you can game 8 hours a day for more than 2 weeks before you need to recharge. And it also has 11 programmable buttons and on-board memory for up to 5 different profiles so you can create custom layouts for your favorite games and quickly switch between them.

How to connect a Logitech wireless mouse? It's a fairly straightforward process to connect a Logitech-branded wireless mouse to your computer. You'll take the USB receiver and plug it into an open port on your PC tower or laptop, making sure the mouse is powered on. Your computer should automatically detect the mouse and install the required drivers; if not, you should be able to find them on the Logitech website. Once the drivers are installed, you'll be able to use your mouse without any issues.

Are there alternative wireless mice worth considering? There are tons of options out there if you're in the market for a wireless mouse. Here's a short list of other wireless mice I thought were great choices:



