Get iScanner for an extra 20% off
Our phones are remarkably powerful and they've finally come to the point where they can replace those bulky scanners we used to spend hundreds of dollars on. An ideal alternative — the iScanner App has a lifetime subscription on sale for an extra 20% off with code ENJOY20. Get it for just $40 (reg. $199) through March 10th.
The iScanner App comes with its own full-tilt PDF editor and file management system. You can use it to scan a variety of documents, and then you can edit them with features that can adjust the color, remove noise, and that can enable you to annotate them with things like signatures and text. The variety of scanning modes that iScanner offers includes those for documents, ID cards, passports, and QR codes. You can also use it to count objects, measure areas, and solve math problems.
A lifetime subscription to the iScanner App is on sale for an extra 20% off with code ENJOY20. Get it for just $32 (reg. $199) until March 10th at 11:59pm Pacific.